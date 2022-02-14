A large number of dead geese and pelicans have been found along the river in Davenport. Biologists say low river levels may play a part.

At Nahant Marsh in Davenport alone, the carcasses of more than 20 Canada geese recently were discovered.

More were found on South Concord Street in Davenport, and a couple dozen dead American white pelicans were found in the Mississippi River at and above Bettendorf several months ago.

At Nahant, the city-owned wetland preserve, workers collected the 20-plus remains of geese, then found another dozen on the shoreline at nearby South Concord Street. They notified the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, DNR, which collected some of the carcasses for testing.

"The down side is there was nothing conclusive," DNR wildlife biologist Curt Kemmerer said. "We found issues in a few, including most significantly, very elevated lead levels."

One theory is that lead that was left behind at Nahant Marsh, which once housed a sportsmen's club, could be the source. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and others cleaned the lead shot out of the marsh in the late 1990s, but Kemmerer said it is possible that low water levels may have uncovered some that was missed.

Brian Ritter, executive director at Nahant, said he would be surprised to learn that metal from the area of the marsh was the culprit.

"I don't think it's coming from here because we haven't had an indication of any lead since prior to my time, and I came in 2007," Ritter said.

Also, several dead geese have been spotted along the shoreline at Credit Island, which is upstream of Nahant. And lead at the marsh wouldn't explain the deaths of so many American white pelicans over the summer and fall between Bettendorf and LeClaire.

Kemmerer again pointed to the possibility that low river levels are causing the deaths, because harmful bacteria and mold could be growing in or near water that previously was not shallow, he said.

If river levels are to blame, it would follow that the Illinois shoreline also would be seeing collections of dead migratory birds. That has not been the case, according to city staff in Moline and Rock Island, who said they would be notified of any such development.

Eric Griffith, parks and recreation director for Moline, said no unusual waterfowl deaths had been reported to his office.

"At Riverside Park and on the Ben Butterworth Parkway, we're not seeing nearly as many geese as normal, though," Griffith said. "That's not necessarily a bad thing, but I wouldn't want to see them die."

A spokesperson for the Illinois DNR said the agency also was not aware of any waterfowl mortality events in the Illinois Quad-Cities.

However, a Davenport couple who recently rescued a swan that was frozen to the river near the shore at S. Concord said they saw several dead geese in the area, too, which was in late January. They wondered if the nearby Water Pollution Control Plant, also owned by Davenport, was affecting migratory birds.

But Kemmerer said the water plant is an unlikely source.

"We have sections of the DNR that deal with (water quality) compliance," he said. "Spills are usually quickly discovered and reported."

And it wouldn't explain the dead pelicans upstream.

Ritter, at Nahant, said there were other possible causes. In the Iowa City area recently, he said, a high death count of migratory birds was attributed to the dead fish they were eating.

"We're not quite sure what's happened," he said. "The DNR said we may never know."

For now, Klemmerer said, eagle watchers, hikers, cyclists and others who spend time along the Quad-City riverfront should consider reporting waterfowl deaths to the DNR if they see six or more in close proximity.

"Mortality events can be subjective, but a half-dozen is probably a good rule of thumb for concern," he said. "I think we'll have to let this play out until spring. We're aware and we're monitoring."

