A transformer failure has knocked out power at the Quad-City Times presses.
Pressmen were attempting a workaround, but Wednesday morning editions of the Times and Muscatine Journal may be delayed.
Officials said the problem was caused by an underground power line near the Times building at 500 E. 3rd St. It’s in an area that was underwater for much of the spring, but the cause of the transformer failure wasn’t immediately clear.
Thank you for your patience, and a reminder that subscribers can access a digital version of the newspapers at any time by visiting qctimes.com or muscatinejournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.