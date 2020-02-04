As a Bettendorf mom of three, Liz Zimmerman supported U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (mother of two and grandmother of three) at Monday night's Iowa caucuses.
"Because she has a plan for everything," Zimmerman said over dinner at Riverside Grille, before caucusing at the nearby Waterfront Convention Center, with husband, Patrick, who also supports Warren. Their kids are 15, 13 and 5.
“As a household manager, like literally, my family expects me to know exactly what is happening at every moment of every day and how it’s going to play out," Liz said. “Nobody ever cares how I get it done. Nobody sees the behind the scenes. I care about that. I love that she has a plan for everything.”
“She’s like Bernie, but with an actual plan, and more realistic,” Patrick said of Warren.
“If Bernie’s the candidate, I’ll hold my nose and pull the lever,” Liz said, noting she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. “Because I would vote for a sentient sweet potato over Donald Trump.”
Things were more contentious at the crowded restaurant, at a table of three bus drivers from the Chicago area, who brought 120-plus students from New Trier High School to observe the caucuses, since they’re so unusual compared to the rest of the primary system. The Illinois primary is March 17.
"I was a diehard Democrat. The last one I supported for president was Al Gore," said Lydell Jefferson, who now supports President Trump. "Right now, with the crazy times, we need someone to do something who don’t give a damn.
“In this world, who would you rather have? Obama or Trump? Obama would be out there praying about it…Trump would be, where’s the switch at?" Jefferson said. "Somebody’s gotta do something."
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.
Pamela Lipkowitz of Bettendorf has been a registered Democrat for decades, but voted twice for Ronald Reagan and last time supported Trump, she said while nursing a drink at Harley Corin’s in downtown Bettendorf.
“Everything he said he’d do, he has done,” she said of Trump. “He’s not a politician, but he has done everything that everybody was bitching about.”
“It was hard to decide. I wanted change,” Lipkowitz said. “I’m glad the illegal aliens are outta here. I think he’s done a great job and if the Democrats would leave him alone and let him do his job, it would be a whole lot easier. Look at the money we are wasting on this impeachment.”
At the bustling TBK Bank Sports Complex, Regan Dobbins of Bettendorf was with her family celebrating her daughter Raelynn’s 8th birthday during Monday's post-7 p.m. caucus.
“I’m a single mom and tonight’s my daughter’s birthday, so that’s why we couldn’t do anything," Dobbins said.
She said it was worth it to miss the Democratic caucuses, but supports former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
020420-ia-caucus-mm-001.jpg
Robert and Jamie Jamison, of Davenport, sit in a section dedicated for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-002.jpg
Supporters sit in a section dedicated for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-003.jpg
Undecided supporter Tondalaya Johnson, of Davenport, center, is approached by multiple different candidate representatives during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-004.jpg
Silk Bruce, of Davenport, right, attempts to convince undecided voters Toni Whitehouse and her daughters Maureen Kengott and Melissa Whitehouse-Holcomb to join Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s section during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-005.jpg
Silk Bruce, of Davenport, attempts to convince her mother Shirley Morrow, of Davenport, to come join her and support Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-jg-01.JPG
CJ Fredenburg, 17, of Davenport fills out his registration form with his girlfriend Abbey Totherow 16, of Davenport helping before the Iowa Caucus to being at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-02.JPG
Bev Fedje of Davenport puts up signs for Warren before the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-03.JPG
Iowa votes in support of Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sit waiting for the Iowa Caucus to being at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-04.JPG
Iowa votes in support of Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren get their Warren gear on before the Iowa Caucus begins at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-05.JPG
Kari Thoren of Davenport holds her three month year old son son Bjorn Thorn who is sporting Tom Steyer sticker before the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-06.JPG
Three men center left to right, Neal Smith, Ron Johnson and Chris Houser fill out their petition cards for Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-08.1.JPG
An Iowa voter writes her petition cards in support of Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-09.JPG
Iowa voters sit and listen during speaks during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-10.JPG
A child runs while Bernie Sanders supporters wait to be counted during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-11.JPG
Clifford Larose a WHIP for Bernie Sanders counts those caucusing for Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-12.JPG
Julie Ross counts those caucusing for Elizabeth Warren during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-13.JPG
Julie Ross counts those caucusing for Elizabeth Warren during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-14.JPG
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-15.JPG
Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-16.JPG
Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-17.JPG
Matt Holst listens to precinct captains make their case for their candidate Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-18.JPG
Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School on Monday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
020420-ia-caucus-jg-19.JPG
Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-20.JPG
Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-21.JPG
Iowa voters sit and listen to precinct captains give speeches during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-22.JPG
Jim Lawton welcomes those caucusing for Bernie Sanders during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-23.JPG
Iowa voters listen to Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-jg-24.JPG
Devin Rasche makes his case for yang during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
020420-ia-caucus-mm-006.jpg
Undecided supporter Tondalaya Johnson, of Davenport, center, is approached by multiple different candidate representatives during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-007.jpg
Temp precinct chair Karen Bartel, left, counts the petition cards during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-008.jpg
Steve Moritz, of Davenport, listens to pitches from different candidates during their game at the Lee Lohman Arena Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020320-qc-spt-ambrose-bkb-026
Silk Bruce, of Davenport, right, attempts to convince undecided voters Toni Whitehouse and her daughters Maureen Kengott and Melissa Whitehouse-Holcomb to join Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s section during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-010.jpg
Undecided voters Toni Whitehouse and her daughters Maureen Kengott and Melissa Whitehouse-Holcomb consider their options during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020320-qc-spt-ambrose-bkb-024
Dwain Womack, of Davenport, high-fives Steve Moritz, of Davenport, after Womack decided to join during their game at the Lee Lohman Arena Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-012.jpg
Silk Bruce, of Davenport, attempts to convince her mother Shirley Morrow, of Davenport, to come join her and support Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-013.jpg
Caucus goers check in before a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-014.jpg
Caucus goers check in before a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-015.jpg
Ben Ringle, of Davenport, fills out his voter registration form during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-016.jpg
Emily Turkle, 11, of Davenport, sports a “Yang Gang” sticker on her forehead during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-017.jpg
Caucus goers listen to pitches by separate candidate precinct captains during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-018.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-019.jpg
Mauren Stoley gives her pitch for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-020.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School on Monday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-021.jpg
Caucus goers listen to pitches by separate candidate precinct captains during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-022.jpg
Caucus goers listen to pitches by separate candidate precinct captains during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-023.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-024.jpg
Caucus goers listen to pitches by separate candidate precinct captains during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-025.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-026.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-027.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-028.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-029.jpg
Meg McLaughlin
020420-ia-caucus-mm-030.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-031.jpg
Undecided supporter Tondalaya Johnson, of Davenport, center, is approached by multiple different candidate representatives during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-032.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-033.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-ks-016
Bettendorf Democrats gathered at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf to caucus for their preferred candidates, Monday. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-015
Bettendorf Democrats gathered at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa to caucus for their preferred candidates Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-017
Pete Buttigieg supporters are counted in Precinct B12 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-014
Bettendorf Democrats gathered at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa to caucus for their preferred candidates Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-012
Lucy Burgehardt holds an Elizabeth Warren sign for her supporters in Precinct B12 to gather around at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-013
Biden supporters mark their cards in support of the candidate in Precinct B32 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-008
Bettendorf Precinct B12 secretary Ron Egger, center watches the time as Matt Sahr speaks for candidate Joe Biden in Precinct B12 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-010
Part of Precinct B12 in the hall area and the rest met in the assigned room at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. The room was to small to hold all of the precinct caucus goers so the group was split in half.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-011
Bettendorf Democratic caucus goer Lesa Hadley waves her Caucus for Pete sign in Precinct B12 gathered at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-006
The Rev. Rodgers Kirk spells out the process to be followed to caucus goers at precinct B12 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf Monday night.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-007
Bettendorf Precinct B12 secretary Ron Egger talks to part of the B12 Precinct in the hall area at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. The room was to small to hold all of the precinct caucus goers in the room so the group was split in half.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-009
Liz Quinn, left speaks for candidate Pete Buttigieg in Precinct B12 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-005
Elizabeth Warren supporter Jim Ginsburg , left talks with Bettendorf Democrat Edie Holmstrom as caucus goers gather at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa to caucus for their preferred candidates Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-003
Michael Kohler of Orland Park, Illinois makes a last minute pitch for candidate Pete Buttigieg to Bettendorf Democrats gathered at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-004
John Degrebe helps Bettendorf Democrats find their appropriate precinct at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-002
Bettendorf Democrats sign up to caucus in Precinct B51 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-001
Bettendorf Democrats sign up to caucus in Precinct B51 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Drake University’s fieldhouse
Howdy from Drake University’s Fieldhouse, in Des Moines,a satellite site at one of the most politically active campuses in the state of Iowa, half an hour before about 130 people will caucus.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Drake University caucus
The satellite caucus site at Drake University in Des Moines is starting to get busy. There are dozens of journalists here, and students are filing in.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Caucus hurdles
This caucus site at Drake University is using track hurdles to sort the various candidate groups. I love Iowa.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Juan Parsons for Bernie
Juan Parsons first caucused in 1984. He voted for Hillary Clinton in the last election, but will be caucusing for Bernie Sanders tonight. “Bernie is inspiring,” he said.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Get ready
This caucus site at Drake University is about to begin.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
One for Biden
This is the one person supporting Joe Biden at the Drake University caucus site. Biden won’t be viable.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Just one for Biden
Jarad Bernstein is the lone Joe Biden supporter at the Drake University caucus site in Des Moines.
“I was pretty sure he wouldn’t be viable at this location, based on demographics,” he said. “I was pretty surprised I was the only one.”
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Context at caucus
For context, behind the lone Joe Biden supporter is the group for Bernie Sanders.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Three for yang
Here are the three people supporting Andrew Yang at the Drake University caucus site in first alignment. Yang won’t be viable at this precinct.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Re-aligned for Warren
The Elizabeth Warren camp has about doubled during re-alignment. Most of the people who re-aligned went to Warren.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Warren group setting up strong
The Warren group sets up its display area in Bettendorf’s Precinct 52. Balloons, a hand-lettered "dream big, fight hard" sign, buttons and red, white and blue necklaces.
ALMA GAUL
Voters arrive at Waterfront caucus site
Voters are starting to arrive to caucus in Bettendorf. 11 precincts at Waterfront Convention Center.
JENNIFER DEWITT
Caucus night at the Waterfront Convention Center
Precinct rooms starting to draw Bettendorf Democrats at Waterfront Convention Center.
JENNIFER DEWITT
LouAnn Mohr for Biden
Here at the Eldridge Community Center for the caucus, LouAnn Mohr says she’ll caucus for Biden. “I like his experience, I think he’s levelheaded. I think he uses his words to convey his thoughts very well.” #IACaucus
MATTHEW ENRIGHT
Cindi Davis
Cindi Davis says her first choice is Elizabeth Warren. “She has a lot of the same qualities that I’m for, like healthcare.” Second choice is Pete Buttigieg. #IACaucus
MATTHEW ENRIGHT
Campaign signs
Various campaigns have their signs up at the convention center in Bettendorf. #iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
Precinct captain Jeff Schuhrke
Precinct captain Jeff Schuhrke attempts to convince an undecided voter to caucus for Bernie. #IACaucus
MATTHEW ENRIGHT
Bosnian Islamic community center caucus site
I’m at a Bosnian Islamic community center in Des Moines. A caucus will be held here soon
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Early Warren supporters
#iacaucus It's first-come, first-served for campaign space at Monroe Elementary, Dav. Precinct Chair for Elizabeth Warren, Angela Price, is happy to have early arriving supporters Paula and Jack LaGrange
BARB ICKES
Sherry Carter: 86 45 2020
Sherry Carter signs in wearing. Dump Trump hat and a shirt that means to 86 (get rid of) Trump (45th president) in 2020. #iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
Signs in Bettendorf
Sign at Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.
JENNIFER DEWITT
McKeegan Snyder caucuses for the first time
After speaking with a Bernie precinct captain, first-time caucuser McKeegan Snyder says he’s still thinking about who he will caucus for. #IACaucus
MATTHEW ENRIGHT
Signs
Campaign signs in Bettendorf.
JENNIFER DEWITT
John Degreve for Pete Buttigieg
‘Intelligence.” That is why John Degreve, precinct captain for 31 in Bettendorf, supports Pete Buttigieg for president.
ALMA GAUL
Line forms in Bettendorf
#iacaucus Line forms for precinct B51 in Bettendorf.
JENNIFER DEWITT
Line forms in Des Moines
Long line to enter this mosque in Des Moines, which is hosting its first ever caucus soon
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Temp precinct chair at Monroe Elementary Karen Bartel
#iacaucus Temp precinct chair at Monroe Elem, Karen Bartel, went through training twice, read a book on caucusing and read online. "I still feel unprepared," she said.
BARB ICKES
Hallway fills with Bettendorf Democrats
#iacaucus Hallway filling as Bettendorf Democrats prepare to caucus at Waterfront Convention Center.
JENNIFER DEWITT
Manageable caucus lines in Davenport
#iacaucus Nearly 6:30 and line is manageable at Monroe Elementary in Davenport.
BARB ICKES
Robin Griebel
Robin Griebel is not only caucusing for the first time, but a first time voter. She’s for Yang because she feels he’s a man of the people, not big corporations or big business. “One vote can make a difference.” Her second choice is Bernie. #IACaucus
MATTHEW ENRIGHT
Students at the Waterfront Convention Center
Students fill the waterfront convention stage to observe #iacaucus in Bettendorf
JENNIFER DEWITT
Visiting volunteer
Elizabeth Christensen from New Zealand is visiting her friend, Maria Briebriesco, precinct captain for 42, and volunteered to help sign people in and to observe the caucus process. It’s fascinating, she said, and she’s impressed with the interest and involvement. #iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
All smiles
These women are all smiles before caucusing at this mosque in Des Moines.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Jerry and Cheryl Linn
Jerry and Cheryl Linn saw Pete Buttigieg when he was exploring his chances, and they liked what they heard. “I think that we need a fresh perspective in the Democratic Party,” Jerry said. #IACaucus
MATTHEW ENRIGHT
Mosque hosts caucus for the first time
THREAD: for the first time ever, a mosque is hosting a presidential caucus in Iowa. This is historic.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Mosque hosts caucus for the first time
THREAD: for the first time ever, a mosque is hosting a presidential caucus in Iowa. This is historic.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
B 12
People waiting to get into the room set aside for precinct B 12 in Bettendorf and all the chairs are FILLED. Where will they go? #iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
Amir for Biden
Amir was leaning Bernie but just switched to Biden when he learned about Biden’s stance on the Bosnian War. Now he’ll caucus for Biden.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Audrey Malik
In her third caucus, Audrey Malik will support Tom Steyer. “I think he can take Trump on face to face in a debate as far as the economy and the environment.” As a senior on Medicare, she’s also in favor of his healthcare plan. If not Steyer, it’s Mayor Pete or Warren. #IACaucus
MATTHEW ENRIGHT
Little Johnnie for Bernie
Johnnie DeFabro, 17 months, of Davenport, watches the Democratic Caucus at Wilson Elementary in Davenport.
JOHN MARX
Pam Kaufman
Pam Kaufman is one of the people who will try to get into the room for Bettendorf B12. She says there are “gobs” of people trying to find a parking space, easily 30 cars, circling. “I don’t know how everybody’s going to get in here by 7. There’s not enough parking." #iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
Ermina for Bernie
Ermina is supporting Bernie Sanders. She loves his plan for Medicare for All
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Kiesha McNeal
#IACaucus Kiesha McNeal, 23, Davenport, is for Bernie at North High School, Davenport. She says her biggest issue is health care. She is in the medical field and is a cardiac patient. She likes his universal health care plan.
LINDA COOK
Sulejman for Biden
Sulejman is a truck driver with 3 kids. He came to the United States in 1998. “I’m feeling right now so bad. The acrimony is very bad,” he said about the country today. He’s caucusing for Joe Biden. One of his sons is caucusing for Bernie.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Des Moines mosque packed for caucus
There’s lots of pride about the local Bosnian Muslim community. Everyone wants me to know how special Des Moines is and how amazing it is that there are so many people at a mosque caucusing #IACaucus
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Iowa is patient
#IACaucus At 7:05 pm, crowd agrees to wait for final 2 to sign in a bit late. Iowa patience
BARB ICKES
Martin O’Boyle
Eldridge mayor Martin O’Boyle kicks us off
MATTHEW ENRIGHT
International interest in Iowa caucuses
We’ve got international interest in the Iowa caucuses. U.K. network ITV’s Richard Gaisford says the turnout shows how much people care. “I was here two hours ago and it was empty, now I can’t believe the energy that’s in this room.” #IACaucus
MATTHEW ENRIGHT
Cindy Winkler
#iacaucus As a candidate for Iowa House, Cindy Winkler gets a moment to speak at District 31 caucus at Monroe Elem.
BARB ICKES
Eldridge caucus
Here are the two Eldridge precincts. 11 delegates total are up for grabs here.
MATTHEW ENRIGHT
Gerald Krueger
Gerald Krueger walked out of the Bett convention center about 7:10. “Disorganized, no place to sit and my knees have arthritis. This is going to take way longer than they think and I can’t stand that long. Seems every year they underestimate the number of people.” #iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
Speaker for Biden caucus goers
#iacaucus Speaker for those caucusing for Biden gets big applause for saying, "Take out this lunatic in the White House."
BARB ICKES
Mayor Mike Matson at Davenport North
Mayor Mike Matson sits with the Biden camp at the North High School caucus, Davenport. #IowaCaucus
LINDA COOK
Speaker for Pete Buttigieg at District 31
#IACaucus Speaker for Pete Buttigieg at District 31 says her candidate is reminiscent of Obama.
BARB ICKES
Headcount difficulties in Precinct 42
Precinct 42 is trying to get a head count. It is a challenging task. #iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
Elizabeth Warren speaks at Monroe Elementary
#iacaucus Elizabeth Warren speaker at Monroe Elementary is an ICU nurse drawn to Warren for her "plans, detailed plans."
BARB ICKES
Eldridge Precinct Two Captains
And here’s Eldridge Precinct 2 captains (and Mayor Marty O’Boyle who’s running the show)
MATTHEW ENRIGHT
Not everyone is caucusing at caucus site
Not everyone is caucusing. #iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
Maria Briebriesco with the megaphone
Maria Briebriesco, precinct captain of B42 in Bettendorf, uses a megaphone to make herself heard, but there is loud, clapping and whistling from the other side of the curtain. Just announced: viability is 39. #iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
Biden leader counts supporters
Biden leader is counting supporters.
GRAHAM AMBROSE
Students watch caucus action
Students pack stage to watch the caucus action #IACaucus
JENNIFER DEWITT
First-alignment math at Monroe Elementary
#iacaucus First-alignment math at Monroe Elementary: 101 registered to caucus; 6 candidates; 5 delegates to elect = 16 supporters to be viable.
BARB ICKES
Dream big
I've checked in to the @ewarren Elizabeth Warren victory party press area at The Forte in downtown #DesMoines, where the WiFi password is '"dream big," Warren's theme throughout her campaign. Caucuses began at 7pm here in Iowa. #IACaucus @qctimes
SARAH HAYDEN
Presidential preference cards are handed out
Maria Briebriesco, precinct chair for Bett 42, hands out presidential preference cards, making sure to ask if people are eligible voters, as there are lots of campaign people from elsewhere. #iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
Precinct chairs meet at Davenport North
Precinct chairs meet at North High School, Davenport. #IACaucus
LINDA COOK
Representatives work to sway caucus goers
Representatives from other campaigns attempt to convince Yang voters to come to their side in Precinct 1. #IACaucus
MATTHEW ENRIGHT
Patrick Peacock
Patrick Peacock keeps the caucus moving at North High School, Davenport. #IACaucus
LINDA COOK
Elizabeth Warren's campaign bus
Elizabeth Warren's campaign bus is parked outside The Forte Conference Center in downtown Des Moines, where she will speak later after #Caucus results are in. @ewarren @qctimes #IACaucus
SARAH HAYDEN
Cardboard Elizabeth Warren
The first caucus alignment begins — that’s a cardboard Elizabeth Warren in back — at North High School, Davenport. #IACaucus
LINDA COOK
Make America Think Harder
Wearing a MATH (Make America Think Harder), a supporter makes a pitch for Andrew Yang at Bett precinct 42, as yells erupt from behind the curtain as candidates in another precinct are declared viable.#iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
High-tech ops
#iacaucus High-tech operation here in the grade school auditorium.
BARB ICKES
Second alignment results
Precinct 2 secretary Blake Judkins gets results from precinct captains during the second alignment. #IACaucus
MATTHEW ENRIGHT
Second alignment begins at Davenport North
Viable at North High, Davenport: Sanders, 28; Klobuchar, 17; Warren, 16; Biden, 20. Second alignment begins.
LINDA COOK
Lydia King
While supporting Andrew Yang in the first alignment, Lydia King was one of the voters in Precinct 1 who joined Amy’s group and helped her become viable. “Part of my values as a Yang supporter is to make sure as many people stay in the political process as possible.” #IACaucus 1/2
MATTHEW ENRIGHT
Precinct B51
Bettendorf precinct b51 supporters for Amy Klobuchar count voters. 48 makes it viable - 6 more than threshold.
JENNIFER DEWITT
Final numbers at District 31, Davenport
#IACaucus Final numbers at District 31, Davenport
BARB ICKES
Standing on chairs
Standing on chairs has become an option as people have left after their candidates became/did not become viable. Fresh air is pouring in as people leave the building. #iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
Second alignment results are in at North High School, Davenport
2nd alignment results in D-74 at North High School, Davenport: Sanders, 30; Klobuchar, 26; Biden, 25; Warren, 21. #IACaucus
LINDA COOK
Supporter sway
In precinct 42, Bett, jockeying continues. Many in the group here are for Pete, who is viable, but are trying to get Biden supporters after their candidate (Biden) proved not viable.#iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
Results trickling in
Results of first and second alignment at North High School, Davenport, D71. #IACaucus
LINDA COOK
Waterfront Convention Center clears out
As votes are counted, the QC Convention Center clears out. After more than a year of campaigning, the Iowa Caucuses are over. #iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
Long day at the Waterfront Convention Center
A long day ends at the Bett convention center. #iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
After party ready
Getting ready for the after party where county Democrats will watch the returns. #iacaucus
ALMA GAUL
Podium is ready for Elizabeth Warren
The podium is set for Elizabeth Warren to come out and make a speech at The Forte Conference Center downtown #DesMoines Monday night as #caucus results come in. @ewarren @qctimes
#IACaucus
SARAH HAYDEN
Crowd lining up for Warren
A small crowd has lined up, waiting to be let in to Elizabeth Warren's event at The Forte downtown Des Moines as #caucus results come in.
@ewarren
@qctimes
#IACaucus
SARAH HAYDEN
Biden supporters at Precinct B32
Biden supporters mark their cards in support of the candidate in Precinct B32 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. #IACaucus
KEVIN SCHMIDT
Jeanita McNulty
Jeanita McNulty, vice chair of Scott County GOP and of rural Bluegrass, is making sure Trump/Pence 2020 signs are in each room at Davenport West HS for the Republican Caucus tonight. She is expecting higher turnout than normal for an incumbent (1/2)
ROBERT CONNELLY
Kevin Smith and Rebecca Meeke
Among the early crowd for the GOP #iacaucus at West HS are Kevin Smith and Rebecca Meeke, both of Davenport. They’ve both caucused since at least 2012. Meeke said one of her focuses is the economy and keeping jobs in the Q-C, noting she works at the RI Arsenal.
ROBERT CONNELLY
Trump 'earned my vote'
Sam Lance is here with his family at West HS. He went for Sen. Ted Cruz four years ago at the #iacaucus and ultimately voted independent that November. His two kids are presumably getting some homework done at the moment.
On Lance not voting for Pres. Trump in 2016, he said, I voted independent “because I wasn’t sure how he would govern ... and when it came down to it, he did things in line with how I felt so he’s earned my vote.” #iacaucus
ROBERT CONNELLY
Ryan Eckstein
People are starting to finish here at West HS. Ryan Eckstein was one of two in his precinct/classroom from Buffalo. This will be his first time voting at 33 years old. The reason? His support of President Trump. He came out to support Pres. Trump’s re-election bid and cited “the socialist outlook” of other candidates. “I never really got into (voting) until recently. I like what he’s doing and everyone’s getting made and (he’s) starting to expose them like the Biden incident.”
#iacaucus
ROBERT CONNELLY
After the first round
So Sanders, Biden and Mayor Pete were found viable after first round of voting for several Dem precincts inside of West HS Auditorim in Davenport. #iscaucus
ROBERT CONNELLY
Lesa Hadley waves Caucus for Pete sign
Bettendorf Democratic caucus goer Lesa Hadley waves her Caucus for Pete sign in Precinct B12 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state. #IACaucus
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Liz Quinn
Liz Quinn, left speaks for candidate Pete Buttigieg in Precinct B12 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. #IACaucus
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.