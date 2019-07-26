Kendyl Smith, 11, her younger sister, Drew Smith, 10, and younger brother Garrett Smith, 9, have each run Arconic’s Jr. Bix before, but this year it was a bit of a new experience as the three have been competing in the Junior Olympics.
It has been three years since the three ran in the Jr. Bix, their mom, Tanya Smith, said.
“Usually we’re not here because we’re at the Junior Olympics,” Smith said. “They’re all part of the Mississippi Valley Track Club.”
Kendyl, who is in seventh grade at the Creative Arts Academy, said she started running because, “I thought it would be fun.” Kendyl is a sprinter with power.
Drew also competes in long jump, and is considering trying hurdles next year given her height.
Garrett said he just loves to run.
But it’s a much harder course than people realize. “I don’t know how you would train for this,” said Kendyl, who was winded after running the .7 of a mile race that is not like running a 100 meter dash. Drew wondered, too.
It’s not as easy as it looks, but all of the Smith children did very well, finishing in the top of their groups.
This was the 22nd year for the Jr. Bix, sponsored by Arconic, with 1,763 kids running.
Andrew Petersen was holding his youngest daughter, Frances, 1, who ran her race and then was interested in heading over to the Iowa American Water spray station to feel the nice, cool mist.
It was Frances’ first time running the Junior Bix, Petersen said. “We’re not crazy enough to do the crawlers. She watched her older sister, Mae, 4, last year.”
Mae was waiting to run her race, hanging out with grandmother, Mary Petersen. But Mae had some chalk with which to draw, “So she’s drawing all over 3rd Street,” Petersen said.
Frances spied a dog nearby lying in the grass near its owners, and she pointed and said, “Puppy.” But soon they were off to the spray station.
When kids finished the race there were popsicles from Whitey’s as well as hotdogs from Walmart which sponsors the after-race part for the Jr. Bix.
All of the children who finished the race got a victory medal, a Bix kid magnet and, of course, a T-shirt.
Alex Hartley, 2, of Davenport, was bubbling with energy and talking up a storm after his race.
“I got a popsicle, and I got a medal,” he said. Asked if he had fun, Alex let out a loud “Yes.”
“It was one, two run,” he said.
It was his older sister Emma, 3, who had news to tell when she finished her race.
“I beat all the boys,” Emma said.
When the kids finished their races, they could all go say hello to and get an autograph and a photo with racing legend Bill Rodgers, who will be running in the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Rob Woodall, Arconic Director Global Plant Operations watched the events unfold on the track where the older children ran.
“Seeing all these kids participating reinforces why Arconic sponsors this race for the community,” Woodall said.
“It is especially moving to see how special needs kids running the race are embraced and encouraged by the crowds, volunteers and other runners,” he added.
Dozens of local youth break from the starting line during the nine-year-old heat of Arconic's 22nd Jr. Bix 7 outside the Quad-City Times building in Davenport, Iowa Friday, July 26, 2019.
Dozens of local youth break from the starting line during the nine-year-old heat of Arconic's 22nd Jr. Bix 7 outside the Quad-City Times building in Davenport, Iowa Friday, July 26, 2019.
Local children wait for the start of Arconic's 22nd Jr. Bix 7 outside the Quad-City Times building in Davenport, Iowa Friday, July 26, 2019.
Runner's near the finish line during Arconic's 22nd Jr. Bix 7 outside the Quad-City Times building in Davenport, Iowa Friday, July 26, 2019.
Surrounded by family and friends eight-year-old Katie Moore heads toward the finish line during Arconic's 22nd Jr. Bix 7 outside the Quad-City Times building in Davenport, Iowa Friday, July 26, 2019.
Start of the nine-year-old race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
The start of the seven-year-old race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
The start of the seven-year-old race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
Ciana Ruby-Shell (2586), 11, of Davenport smiles as she leads the start of the 11-year-old race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
Competitors race to the very end in the nine-year-old race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
Scenes of the Seven-year-old race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
Scenes of the Seven-year-old race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
A kid looks through the gate before the races begin, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
Parents wave to their children before their race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
The winner of the seven-year-old race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
Scenes of the Seven-year-old race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
Diane Delashmutt of Bettendorf, holds Knox Delashmutt 3 as they watch the seven-year-old race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
Adriel Casas 9 of Bettendorf, waves to someone in the crowd after completing the nine-year-old race and receiving his medal, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
One 10-year-old racer looks over his shoulder at a competitor coming up behind him, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
Scenes of the 11-year-old race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
A six-year-old racer gets his medal after the race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
A lone runner stops to tie his shoe after everyone had left the starting line in the seven-year-old race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
Seven-year-olds receive their medals after the race, Friday, July 256, 2019, during the 22nd annual Arconic's Jr. Bix held along 4th Street in Davenport.
Emily Bealert, 8, of Aurora, Illinois, runs to the finish line during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Racers line up for the 6-year-old race during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Isaac and Audrey Macumber of Minneapolis hold signs to cheer on family members during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
A stack of medals are seen during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Drew Smith, 10, of Davenport lines up at the start of her race during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
MyKael, 6, and Layah Mason, 4, of Davenport peek out from behind the barricades to watch racers during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Presley Moeller, 6, of Davenport runs in first place leading the six-year-old group during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Racers in the 12-year-old event take off from the start during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
A runner returns to the finish with one shoe in her hand during the 7-year-old race during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Caroline, 2, watches racers get ready with her mom, Catherine Schierbrock of Davenport during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Carleigh Murphy, 6, of DeWitt runs to the finish of the six-year-old’s race during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Racers in the 6-year-old race take off from the start during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Drew, 10, left, Garrett, 9, and Kendyl Smith, 11, of Davenport pose together for a photo during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Racers line up for the 8-year-old event during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Participants in the 10-year-old race take off from the start during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Racers line up for the 8-year-old event during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Finley Peterson, 3, sits atop the shoulders of his grandfather, Mark Schneider, to watch his brother during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Elijah Reid, 12, of Davenport takes off from the start of the 12-year-old race during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Racers return to the finish of the 6-year-old race during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Levi Hoover, 8, of Milan, runs to the finish during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Twins Conner, left, and Ryan Byrd, 6, line up on the start line of the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
A participant in the 10-year-old event runs to the finish during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Racers take off from the start of the 8-year-old event during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Leona, 3, waves to racers as she’s held by her mom, Allison Schmitz of Ankeny during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
A young racer holds his participant medal while watching older kids race during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Kendyl Smith, 11, of Davenport returns to the finish line of the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Garrett Smith, 9, of Davenport runs to the finish during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Harvey, 5, watches racers go by during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Elijah Reid, 12, of Davenport stretches before his race during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Elijah Reid, 12, of Davenport starts his race during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Elijah Reid, 12, of Davenport turns to high-five his mom, Sarah, during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Finn Barclay, 8, of Bettendorf runs to the finish during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 on Friday.
Drew Smith, 10, of Davenport runs to the finish.
Joshua Orwig, 10, of Bettendorf runs to the finish line during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Presley Moeller, 6, of Davenport runs in to the finish during the 22nd annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 in Davenport, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Jillian Newell, 5, of Iowa City runs to the finish line during the ages 5 and under Arconic'r Jr. Bix 7, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Limberth Ponce Jr., 4, of Bettendorf grabs his medal after completing the Arconic's Jr. Bix, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Dan Tomlim holds his son Anthony, 1, of Bettendorf, in the air before taking off in the Arconic's Jr. Bix, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Aubree Ross, 6, of Davenport pours water on her head to cool down after finishing the Arconic's Jr. Bix, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Lennon Douglas, 5, of Bettendorf enjoys a ice pops after competing in the Arconic's Jr. Bix, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
A'Ryah Morrow, 4, of Davenport runs through the spray station after competing in the Arconic's Jr. Bix, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Scott Payne of Sherrard puts on condiments on his hotdog while his daughter, Harper, 5, enjoys her hotdog on his shoulders, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Joaquin Alvavez Carbajal, 1, of Davenport looks over the other runners after finishing the Arconic's Jr. Bix, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Louis Ross, 3, of Davenport jumps in a puddle after the Arconic's Jr. Bix, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Children take off to the finish line during the Arconic's Jr. Bix, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Lennon Douglas, 5, of Bettendorf enjoys a ice pops after competing in the Arconic's Jr. Bix, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Carter Flogel, 7, of West Des Moines and his cousin Brody Heitkamp, 6, of Dubuque climb a fence to watch their family finish Arconic's Jr. Bix, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Achilles Bateman, 3, of Davenport looks back at his competition after winning the 5 and under Arconic's Jr. Bix, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Joaquin Alvavez Carbajal, 1, of Davenport looks over the other runners after finishing the Arconic's Jr. Bix, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Andrew Caswell, of Bettendorf, sits with Amilia, 2, wait before the 22nd Annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Dozens gather with their children before the 22nd Annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Lila McGaffin, 11-months, of Sioux City, crawls during the 22nd Annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Addison Snyder, 8-months, of Bettendorf, crawls to the finish line during the 22nd Annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Katonna Johnson, of Rock Island, encourages Aidan Ross, 8-months, to race during the 22nd Annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Melissa Huss, of Urbandale, encourages Ab Huss, 1, to keep racing during the 22nd Annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Caroline King, 1, of Bettendorf, stands with her medal during the 22nd Annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Charlotte Mack, 1, of Davenport, crosses the finish line during the 22nd Annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Adriyel Neeley, 1, of Moline, smiles as she moves towards the finish line during the 22nd Annual Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 Friday, July 26, 2019, in Davenport.
