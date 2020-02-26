A 'value placed on improving safety': The new I-74 bridge replaces 'giant jungle gym'

The twin spans of the Interstate 74 bridge have been so thoroughly crawled upon by workers and inspectors over the decades, a DOT engineer said the bridge has been "treated like a giant jungle gym."
But the new I-74 spans are taking most of the climbing and crawling out of bridge work.
Just as the new bridge — more than twice the width of the existing one —will be much safer for motorists, the spans also have features that will make them safer for those who must take care of them.
One such feature is a series of access platforms that are suspended from the underside of the bridge and approaches and will be used as walkways for workers who must perform maintenance and inspections. On one Illinois approach, the platforms already are in place, having been raised to their permanent location between the girders.
The same system will be repeated in Iowa, where some of the steel sections already are stacked along the Bettendorf riverfront, awaiting installation. Another set will be used for portion of the spans that contain the arches.
"The workers on the bridge will operate in a safer environment with a reduced fall hazard and away from traffic," said Michael Todsen, special projects engineer for the Iowa DOT's Bridges and Structures Bureau. "There is one (platform) for each bridge in the arch span.
"The workers using it can move it along the length of the span to wherever they need to be. When it is not in use, it will be parked against a pier."
The underbelly location of the platforms also will add to motorists' safety, he said, because they will remove much of the need to close lanes on the bridge.
The current spans have such narrow lanes and no shoulders, so lane closures create long backups and higher risk of crashes.
Dan Bailey worked in maintenance for the Iowa DOT from 1980 until his retirement in 2015, and he described a career of sometimes-harrowing maneuvers to get to parts of the bridge that needed fixing or inspecting.
For much of his 35-year career, Bailey was one of those climbing the giant jungle gym. In 2017, he spoke in detail of the early days and the more recent days of keeping in good working order the spans that were built in 1935 (Illinois bound) and 1959 (Iowa).
You have free articles remaining.
"I carried most of my tools in a five-gallon bucket," Bailey said. "For a long time, we weren't tied off to anything. If I thought I needed to take a look at something, I'd just shimmy up a vertical beam.
"They gave us a belt and lanyard, but the lanyard only opened a quarter inch, and there's not much on that bridge that's small enough to tie that onto. My hands at one time were pretty strong."
Those days are gone, Todsen assured.
"Over the years, the value placed on improving safety of the workers and the public has increased significantly," he said. "The existing bridges were constructed before the OSHA requirements we follow today and with different design standards for the roadway.
"When these bridges were built, the concerns for fall protection were almost non-existent, compared to today's requirements."
Bailey remembered the days when the risk of falling was simply not discussed.
"I was there all that time, and no one asked if I could swim," he said. "I can't. I'm scared to death of water."
Even so, Bailey and other local inspectors would jump from one pier to another, rather than going all the way down to the river and climbing each one separately. At one time, they laid down boards and tied off a cable, so they could hold onto something.
Though the workers didn't have permission to alter the bridge and were written up, catwalk was installed a year later.
"The use of permanent access methods has increased nationally," Todsen said. "Most of the time they are not noticed, due to their location on the bridges."