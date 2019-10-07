MUSCATINE – With about a month left until the Nov. 5 city and school board elections, absentee voting started Monday in the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office.
As of Monday afternoon, two people had come in to vote absentee in the election. While the beginning numbers weren’t massive, Muscatine County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Leslie Soule said the practice of voting absentee has increased greatly over the last five years. She said in general elections sometimes as many as 40 percent of the people vote absentee.
“We have our ballots and we started our in-office absentee voting as well as sending ballots to people who have requested them so far,” Soule said.
She explained voting absentee is as simple as filling out a form requesting a ballot and then either voting in the auditor’s office or asking a ballot be mailed. Mailed ballots are usually used by people who will be out of town on the date of the election and must be mailed back by Nov. 5 to be counted on Election Day.
To request a mailed form, send a request to the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office, 414 E. Third St. Suite 201, Muscatine, Iowa 52761.
Soule said general elections draw more people than local elections. She is expecting fewer voters during this election. She explained this is the first year the city council and school board elections are being combined. She also said on Election Day, people voting should make sure they go to the correct polling place, as there have been changes in the county.
