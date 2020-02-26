"Absolutely off the hook": Fire and ice racing heat up Moline arena Saturday

There will be a hot time on the TaxSlayer Center ice on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7:30 p.m.

The World Championship ICE Racing Series returns to the Moline arena for the first time in over a decade, bringing what it calls the" fastest, toughest, and most extreme flat-track motorcycle and quad racers" to the ice.

“The racing has been just absolutely off the hook; the competition has been better than it’s ever been,” series co-owner Ken Remer said this week in a phone interview. Compared to 10 years ago, the racers are much better and more competitive, he said.

A 43-year-old native of Burlington, Wis., where he still lives and is a volunteer firefighter, Remer began his racing career years ago as a snocross (snowmobile) rider. After an injury, he built a track on a lake in front of his house and got into ice racing.

International Championship Events (ICE) racers use motorcycles with 2,000 razor-sharp studs in their tires, to keep them gripped to the slick surface, and they rev from zero to 60 mph in three seconds, Remer said.