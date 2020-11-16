Activist championed the poor, women

During the height of her activist career in the 1970s through the early '90s, Genevieve Rafferty was known for her hip-length gray ponytail that she vowed not to cut until passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, guaranteeing equal rights for women.
When Rafferty died Friday in Davenport that goal was still unrealized, but it wasn't for lack of trying on her part. She was 98.
Often described as "feisty," Rafferty was an ardent feminist, advocate for the poor and a founder and 20-year director the Information, Referral & Assistance Service.
This was a nonprofit she established with Patricia "Tish" Hewitt, the great-great-granddaugher of John Deere and wife of William Hewitt, one-time chairman of Deere & Co.
With funding from the United Way of the Quad-Cities, Information and Referral was THE place to go for people needing help of any kind — food, shelter, mental health care, anything. It was a clearinghouse of information that also advocated for clients and occasionally gave emergency assistance. Rafferty was its first director in 1972, and grew it from a staff of two to a staff of eight with offices on both sides of the Mississippi River.
Rafferty held a degree in English and Latin from then St. Ambrose College, but she spent her first decades out of college as a full-time homemaker, raising a family of seven children with her husband Dan.
It was the Mississippi River flood of 1965 that pushed her to begin a career, she once told a reporter. Then 43, she trudged to Red Cross shelters to help and "discovered there was a whole world out there."
"I had been poor myself as a child during the Depression, but I hadn't realized how many people there were that were really alienated in society," she said.
She got a job as a social worker for the Iowa Department of Social Services.
"When I was 20 I was a rebel, then I reverted to the traditional woman's role and enjoyed it. I loved having children. When they were grown I reverted back to being a rebel," she told a reporter in 1983.
Rafferty said she lived by the words of President John Kennedy: "The hottest place in Hell is reserved for those who in time of trouble ... held to neutrality."
She espoused liberal views, but in the 1970s, she was still a member of the Republican Party who helped organize local election campaigns for former U.S. Senator Charles Percy. She also ran unsuccessfully for Rock Island City Council in 1973.
She was a member of the group that helped organize Project NOW in the Quad-Cities and was involved in a long lists of organizations and activities, including Quad-City Arts.
After leaving Information & Referral in 1992, Rafferty fulfilled a life-long dream, moving to San Francisco and joining the Peace Corps, teaching English as a Second Language, or ESL, in Uzbekistan.
She returned to the Quad-Cities in 1995, resuming her involvement in the community.
She was known as an enthusiastic talker, earning her the nickname "Gabby" when a young woman.
She once said that she suspected when she died, folks would let out a sigh of relief and cry, 'My God, she's quiet at last.'
One might guess she was wrong on that.
And, yes, she still had her ponytail. "It was thinning," her son Dan said. "But she kept it."
