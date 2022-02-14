After a couple of warmer days, winter returns Wednesday into Thursday

After a cold weekend that included a dusting of snow, temperatures in the Quad-Cities will warm up into the upper 40s by Wednesday before another storm system rolls through bringing a dose of winter weather back to the area.

Despite the roller-coaster ride of the mercury, temperatures are trending warmer as the first day of spring, March 20, draws closer.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 31 degrees under mostly sunny skies with a south wind of 5-10 mph, meteorologist Zach Uttech of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said. That temperature is below the normal high of 36 degrees.

The overnight low into Tuesday is expected to be about 16 degrees.

Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to reach about 42 degrees, 6 degrees above the normal high of 36 degrees, under partly sunny skies. The overnight low into Wednesday is expected to be 38 degrees under cloudy skies.

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 47 degrees, about 11 degrees above the normal of 36. However, rain is in the forecast starting at about a 50% chance at noon and climbing to 80% as the day goes on.

Uttech said the temperature would start to fall as a cold front moved through that could make driving conditions hazardous during the evening and nighttime hours.

“We’ll warm well into the 40s, but that cold front is not far to the north, and it will be sinking south in the afternoon and into the evening,” he said. “By 6 p.m. the temperature will be back into the 30s, and by midnight we’ll be down in the 20s.”

Any precipitation will start as rain and then begin to change to a mix of freezing rain and sleet, Uttech said. “That quick temperature drop could lead to slippery roads. We do fall all the way into the teens overnight, which will freeze up that moisture.

“I think we’ll be OK during the day,” he said. “It’s during the night when things could get messy out there.”

The event was too far away as of Sunday to give an accurate indication of how much snow may fall late Wednesday into Thursday.

“Some models have us getting nothing,” Uttech said. “We can call it a low chance right now.”

Thursday’s high is expected to be 23 degrees under partly sunny skies and blustery. The overnight low into Friday is expected to drop to 3 degrees.

Friday’s high is expected to rebound to near 33 degrees under sunny skies. Saturday’s high is expected to be near 32 degrees under sunny skies, while Sunday’s high may reach into the lower 40s with sunshine.

Normal high temperatures for Feb. 18-20 (Friday-Sunday) is about 38 degrees.

