After another warm day, active weather returns to the area Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We will enjoy one more day of quiet weather before chances of showers and thunderstorms return to the area beginning tonight and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm temperatures will prevail, with humidity increase as well late Friday.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.