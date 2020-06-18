After another warm day, active weather returns to the area Friday

We will enjoy one more day of quiet weather before chances of showers and thunderstorms return to the area beginning tonight and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Warm temperatures will prevail, with humidity increase as well late Friday.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
