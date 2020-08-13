After four days, power and internet in the Quad-Cities is still being restored

“We are trying our best to determine how many people are affected right now,” he said late Thursday afternoon. “We have no evidence that our network itself was affected. But power supply is. So it will depend on restoration of power for us to restore services. And we will be determining how many customers are affected. We don’t know at this moment.”

MidAmerican Energy, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, reported 19,659 customers without power in the Iowa Quad-Cities, and 9,729 without power in the Illinois Quad-Cities. Its outage website said most customers should have power restored by Thursday night, though some could be waiting until mid-day Saturday.

Schools in the Iowa Quad-Cities reported mostly minor damage from Monday's storm

“Besides several fallen limbs down at various buildings across the district, the most damage probably occurred to the tennis Courts at (Bettendorf High School),” Bettendorf spokesperson Celeste Miller wrote. “The wind bent the posts along 18th Street. There was some minor roof damage at (Bettendorf Middle School) and (Bettendorf High School) but nothing of significance.”

There was no major damage at Pleasant Valley or Davenport districts, though many trees were down on the property of Davenport Central High School.