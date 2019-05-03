HESCO, the company that makes the temporary barriers used by Davenport to keep its floodwaters at bay, says its internal investigators have found that the breach that created an immediate disaster for the city’s downtown was not caused by a “structural fault of the barrier.”
Either flood conditions caused the road surface beneath the barrier to give way or the river’s crest went above the height of the barrier, the company says. HESCO is working with city officials and sent one of its technical experts to the area, the company added.
“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the unprecedented river heights and flooding in Davenport,” the company said in a statement, adding: “We fully appreciate the immense pressure the unpredictable nature of flood fighting puts on local resources and communities and design our products to not just meet but exceed all the relevant standards.”
Downtown Davenport became a disaster area Tuesday afternoon after an inrush of water filled the streets, prompting an emergency evacuation. No one was hurt or injured, and officials are still working to determine the extent of the damage.
A collection of all our photos, videos from the Flood of 2019
Video from the Roam Restaurant and Bar in downtown Davenport shows the moment a HESCO barrier failed sending floodwaters from the Mississippi …
Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood waters while taking volunteers to businesses on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2.
The Mississippi River is expected to reach a record level of 22.7 feet Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Continuing flood coverage from across the region Wednesday May 1, 2019.
Members of the US Coast Guard from the Rock Island Arsenal deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wed…
A fly over over the flooded areas in Davenport, Iowa and a view down at the intersection of Pershing Ave and River Drive where the HESCO barri…
This week the Mississippi River is expected to crest at almost 22.4 feet, just a few inches shy of the all-time record set in 1993.
