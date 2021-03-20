Almost $775 million in federal funds coming to Iowa schools

DES MOINES — Nearly $775 million in federal relief soon will be available to Iowa schools to help cover costs incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials in the Iowa Department of Education said Friday.

The money is Iowa’s share of the more than $122.7 billion in a third round of emergency relief provided in the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, according to a news release. The money is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, signed into law March 11 by President Joe Biden.

“With Iowa’s schools open for learning, this new round of funding will provide critical support to address current needs and plan for the future,” Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said.

“Schools can use this funding over the next two-and-a-half years to cover a variety of pandemic-related expenses and strategies,” she said.

The funding can be used for summer school and for other learning and enrichment programs to counter some of the learning lost when schools closed and switched to online instruction during the pandemic.