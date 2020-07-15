Alternating Currents and Be Downtown canceled; new campaign launched

In the meantime, the organizations are looking to other ways to connect its communities and support its local businesses. This week, the DDP will launch the Downtown Front Porch project so folks may get to know the humans behind downtown Davenport businesses, the release states.

“As we all try to navigate a global pandemic, finding ways to connect with our neighbors is more important than ever,” Carter said, in the release.

“With a year of canceled events and less foot traffic on the streets, it’s critical that we spend our dollars locally to support the people in our own community. Small, locally owned businesses are at the center of what makes downtown a special place.”

The goal of the Downtown Front Porch project is to remind people that downtown Davenport is vibrant, welcoming and open for business, the release states.

“This campaign is an opportunity to show the faces of hard-working Quad-Citizens and ways the community can rally to support them,” Carter said.

For more information, visit the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s website at downtowndavenport.com, or visit the Downtown Bettendorf Organization's website at downtownbettendorf.org.