Although field work has been suspended, Census workers are still being hired in Quad-Cities

Although the U.S.Census Bureau has suspended field operations until April 1 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, people still are be hired in the Quad-Cities area to go door to door to collect information.

People who have applied to the Census Bureau and are waiting to learn if they have been hired should be patient, Denise Bulat, executive director of the Bi-State Regional Commission, said Thursday.

“This is a big undertaking,” she said. “And some might have to wait awhile to hear back.”

Census takers are not expected to go out until late May to contact people who have not turned any information in.

“They are still planning on that happening,” said Rachel Hansen, senior planner with Bi-State. “They are monitoring the situation.”

Bulat said Muscatine County in this area still recently had a need for Census takers. People who don't live in the county can apply, she said.

While work in the field has been suspended, the Census Bureau will continue to collect information online and via phone calls.