American Cruise Lines unveils new design for Mississippi River boats in 2021

American Cruise Lines recently revealed new designs of the interior for its new class of modern riverboats, set to stop in the Quad-Cities this summer.

"American’s new interior design concept for our modern riverboats is the next evolution of the series," Charles Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines, said in a statement. “All the riverboats to come will continue to feature the graceful structural innovations that debuted several years ago with the first few riverboats in the series. This includes the patented opening bow and retractable gangway, the glass atriums, and the 100% private balcony accommodations that are now standard on all our modern riverboats.”

The company plans to add two new modern riverboats scheduled for arrival in March and summer 2021 that will join its existing two Mississippi River paddlewhweel boats.

"More are being constructed and will debut in 2022 and beyond," the company.

American Cruise Lines plans to make more than 20 stops in Davenport in 2021, beginning next July, and said it hopes to increase that number in 2022 and beyond.

