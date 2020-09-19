'An architectural gem': Stained glass renovation nearly complete at Sacred Heart church in Moline.

The congregation at Sacred Heart Church in Moline wants to share the beauty of their refurbished stained glass windows with the community.
Original plans were to have a celebration with a social event when the restoration of the 32 windows was complete at the church, 1307 17th Ave., Moline, but those plans have changed due to the current guidelines in place as a result of COVID-19.
There will be a “Blessing of the Windows” at all masses the weekend of Oct.10-11. A socially distanced walk-through tour is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Information about the windows will be available to those who attend.
The restoration of the 38 largest of the 52 stained glass windows got underway in the spring of 2019, with the windows removed, restored and replaced. Two of the main windows — the Crucifixion window over the altar area and the Resurrection window behind the choir loft — were complete for the Blessing of the Cornerstone celebration in October 2019 when the church marked its 100th anniversary.
The Rev. Mark DeSutter, pastor, said restoring the windows is part of the church’s “Today, Tomorrow, Together” campaign, which has been divided into three phases. Phase 1 includes tuck pointing work and restoring the stained glass windows.
The campaign began in the fall of 2018, he said.
“The parishioners really embraced the project. We have had every window adopted by either a parish family or parish organization and they provided the money for the repairs," he said.
Phase 2 will relocate the priest’s living space to Lee Center. That work is underway. Phase 3 is the demolition of the current rectory and adding a gathering space to the current church building.
The church was designed by Zachary Taylor Davis (1869-1946), a Chicago architect who also designed Wrigley Field (1914), home of the Chicago Cubs, and Old Comiskey Park (1910), former home of the Chicago White Sox. Other credits include a Chicago high school and seminary and the Kankakee (Illinois) County Courthouse.
“The church is a very historic building in the city of Moline, and many important events have occurred at the church,” DeSutter said. “People look at it as an architectural gem so we are happy to be able to preserve this building and hopefully it will be around a lot longer.”
“There have been a lot of family celebrations, church community celebrations and civic celebrations in the church in the last 100 years,” he said.
Don Lewis, facilities manager at Sacred Heart, estimated the cost of the refurbishing of the 32 windows to be $800,000, which he said was raised through the capital campaign. In 2018, the estimated cost was $769,000.
The restoration work was done by Bovard Studios in Fairfield, Iowa.
“They completely dismantled the windows, removed all the lead, polished the glass, did all the necessary repairs and re-assembled and replaced all 32 windows, although not all at one time," Lewis said. "They were removed and replaced in phases, beginning in April of last year.
“To see the windows before we started the project and to see them as they have been replaced is a joy,” he said. “The joy of seeing the windows gleam with brightness throughout the church is a joy for all of us. It was a pleasure to be part of this project.”
Reporter Alma Gaul contributed to this story.
