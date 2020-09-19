'An architectural gem': Stained glass renovation nearly complete at Sacred Heart church in Moline.

“The parishioners really embraced the project. We have had every window adopted by either a parish family or parish organization and they provided the money for the repairs," he said.

Phase 2 will relocate the priest’s living space to Lee Center. That work is underway. Phase 3 is the demolition of the current rectory and adding a gathering space to the current church building.

The church was designed by Zachary Taylor Davis (1869-1946), a Chicago architect who also designed Wrigley Field (1914), home of the Chicago Cubs, and Old Comiskey Park (1910), former home of the Chicago White Sox. Other credits include a Chicago high school and seminary and the Kankakee (Illinois) County Courthouse.

“The church is a very historic building in the city of Moline, and many important events have occurred at the church,” DeSutter said. “People look at it as an architectural gem so we are happy to be able to preserve this building and hopefully it will be around a lot longer.”

“There have been a lot of family celebrations, church community celebrations and civic celebrations in the church in the last 100 years,” he said.