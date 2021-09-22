Andalusia man first in Iowa to get new lungs after COVID-19

"They don't just treat you physically," Sue said. "They helped him through his grief, too. There were some very hard days, but the people in Iowa City are remarkable."

What's ahead

When Randy finally got back home to Andalusia on June 18, he got to see his "other family."

Before COVID, he'd been a volunteer with the Andalusia Fire Protection District for about eight years. When he got out of the hospital, a parade of fire trucks and other apparatus showed up, sirens wailing, outside his home.

"That was my other family," he said. "That was a very emotional day for all of us."

While Randy is infinitely aware of the debates surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, he said he knows better than to try to convince anyone to change their mind. He will get a vaccine as soon as he is medically able, and Sue is looking forward to a booster for her vaccines, but they don't wish to evangelize.

"It won't do any good," he said. "There's too much bad information out there. If you really want to know what's going on, talk to your family doctor."