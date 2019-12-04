Andrew Yang, Democratic candidate for president, will return to the Quad-Cities next week as part of a campaign swing through eastern Iowa.
Yang is a lawyer, entrepreneur and founder of Venture for America. He's developed a passionate base of supporters, the "Yang Gang," despite never having held public office. He's known for his self-deprecating humor, his emphasis on how technology changes society, and his advocacy for a universal basic income.
The candidate will make two stops in Davenport on Wednesday, Dec. 11:
- Veterans' Appreciation Breakfast with Andrew Yang, 9 a.m., American Legion Post No. 26, 705 W. 35th St., Davenport. RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/167281/
- Bowling with Andrew Yang, noon, Big River Bowling, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/166058/
