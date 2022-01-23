Another week of up and down temperatures, including single digit highs for Tuesday

An expected high temperature Monday of 32 degrees will be followed Tuesday by a high of 8, setting off another week of up-and-down temperatures, Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service said Saturday night.

A couple of clipper systems came through the Quad-City region, one Saturday and then the other Sunday night into Monday.

Only a trace of snow was measured from the clipper system that came through Saturday. Less than an inch of snow was expected for the system that came in Sunday and Monday.

Monday is expected to start out with a bit of snow before turning partly sunny. The high is expected to be around 32 degrees before the winds start coming out of the northwest Monday afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph, and much colder temps will be in the offing Monday night into Tuesday with the overnight low dropping to minus-1 degree.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny and cold with a high of only 8 degrees and an overnight low Tuesday into Wednesday dropping to about minus-13 degrees. Pierce said there could be some wind-chill advisories.