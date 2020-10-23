Anti-Trump Lincoln Project unveils major ad buy in the Quad-Cities, Sioux City

An anti-Trump Republican political action committee will begin airing ads Saturday in the Quad-Cities and Sioux City as part of a planned nearly $1 million ad buy designed to sway conservative voters to back Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The new ad, "Girl in the Mirror," highlights the president's denigration of women, as the campaign seeks to drive home Biden's advantage among female voters heading into the final two weeks before the Nov. 3 election.
In the ad, the video's narrator says: "Imagine a young girl looking in the mirror, searching for role models in the world to give her hope that she too can one day make a difference," with the ad cutting to an image of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"Now imagine how she feels when she watches women being verbally attacked," the narrator adds before the video cuts to footage of the president denigrating a female reporter for what he claimed was "a stupid question."
"Maligned, belittled, harassed, insulted," the narrator continues, over audio of the president describing Democratic vice presidential nominee and California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as a "monster."
"Your daughters are listening and absorbing that message, right in front of your eyes," the ad says, which encourages the viewer to “imagine a different future for her" with Harris as Biden's “right-hand woman.”
Another ad, "Men," features actor Sam Elliott, who speaks about fathers and sons, and taking responsibility for ones actions and choices.
"Our dads weren't perfect, but they did their best to raise us to be good, to be honorable, to be men of family and faith. But above all, they taught us to own up to it when we did something wrong," Elliott says in the ad, before switching to a clip of Donald Trump stating that he does "not take responsibility" in relation to his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic. "We may have though we were going the right thing in 2016, but it's clear this isn't the America we voted for."
Nate Nesbitt, national press secretary for the Lincoln Project, a political action committee founded by George Conway, husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Republican activists, said the group plans to increase the initial $660,000 ad buy to nearly $1 million over the course of this week and next on TV, broadcast, cable and digital ads as it seeks to ramp up its activity in Iowa with only 10 days until the election.
"We’re looking at a group of voters that are traditional conservatives and centrists and looking for decency and morality in our leadership, and we think these are voters that exemplify that" he said of targeting the Quad-Cities and Sioux City markets.
"If we can sway 4% of Republican voters this election cycle to vote in accordance with American values and morality and decency, and vote for someone who exemplifies good leadership and has proven himself over the course of more than a couple of decades to work in earnest for the American people ... frankly, we can save the country from Donald Trump," Nesbitt said. "We are looking at traditional conservatives who have been hurt by Trump and his policies and his actions, and who are frustrated by (Iowa Republican U.S. Sen.) Joni Ernst and her lack of desire and unwillingness to take a stand and stand up to the president for Iowans -- someone who is more interested in kowtowing and saving face than taking a stand for Iowans against Donald Trump.
"We feel these are areas where that sort of message resonates and could sway voters with positive, uplifting and heartfelt ads."
