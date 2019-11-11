IowaWORKS and Eastern Iowa Community College are partnering for an apprenticeship fair from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at Scott Community College’s Culinary and Hospitality Facility, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf.
The event is to mark Nov. 11-17 as Registered Apprenticeship Appreciation and Awareness Week. The free fair will have employers and local unions on hand to provide information on local job prospects.
“Apprenticeship offers a great option for employers who are seeking to fill high demand positions, and increase the skills of existing employees,” Paula Arends, Workforce Innovation Director with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, said in a news release.
“For apprentices, there is an opportunity to advance in an occupation without having to take on debt or give up full-time employment. This event helps connect prospective apprentices with opportunities in a variety of occupations.”
