Arch timeline ahead for Illinois-bound bridge

The arch for the new Illinois-bound span of the I-74 bridge is more than half assembled and is ahead of the timeline for the Iowa-bound span.

The westbound bridge, which opened in November, experienced a number of setbacks. Record flooding on the Mississippi River affected arch construction, along with record cold and early quarrels between the contractor and Iowa DOT over the "constructibility" of the basket-handle arch design.

But the contractor learned from building the first span, and those lessons are paying off now, said George Ryan, I-74 corridor manager.

"... Illinois-bound arch assembly up to this point has been more efficient and completed in a much shorter timeframe," he said. "It’s even more impressive, considering the entire Illinois-bound arch so far has been built during a pandemic. We’re coordinating with the contractor to keep the momentum going with the goal of opening the Illinois-bound bridge to traffic by the end of this year."

If eastbound is finished by year's end, it will have been built about six months faster than westbound.

