Arch timeline ahead for Illinois-bound bridge

The arch for the new Illinois-bound span of the I-74 bridge is more than half assembled and is ahead of the timeline for the Iowa-bound span.
The westbound bridge, which opened in November, experienced a number of setbacks. Record flooding on the Mississippi River affected arch construction, along with record cold and early quarrels between the contractor and Iowa DOT over the "constructibility" of the basket-handle arch design.
But the contractor learned from building the first span, and those lessons are paying off now, said George Ryan, I-74 corridor manager.
"... Illinois-bound arch assembly up to this point has been more efficient and completed in a much shorter timeframe," he said. "It’s even more impressive, considering the entire Illinois-bound arch so far has been built during a pandemic. We’re coordinating with the contractor to keep the momentum going with the goal of opening the Illinois-bound bridge to traffic by the end of this year."
If eastbound is finished by year's end, it will have been built about six months faster than westbound.
There is considerable work to be done even after the keystones have been fitted to the uppermost pieces of the new arch. The driving deck cannot be fully placed until the arches are done, and the Illinois-bound span includes the extra bike and pedestrian lane.
It also is in a more difficult location, sandwiched between the new span and the existing I-74 bridge. For that reason, Lunda Construction brought in additional cranes that were not used during construction of westbound.
Motorists and bike-path observers may have noticed the addition of two yellow cranes in the work zone.
"The contractor determined the tower cranes would provide more flexibility in constructing the Illinois-bound bridge, due to the constrained space they are working in," Ryan said. "The tower cranes require less space and can reach locations that the barge-mounted cranes cannot.
"They are not meant for heavy lifting. We’ll continue to use the barge mounted cranes for that but (tower cranes) will help with support tasks, such as picking up various materials and man baskets, and assist with installing the upper stay cables on the arch as well as the hanger cables."
The new Illinois-bound bridge now has 18 of the 30 required arch segments in place.