Arconic Foundation doles out $425K in grants to non-profits, schools in Quad-Cities

The Arconic Foundation recently awarded $425,000 in grants to Quad-City non-profits and schools.
“We are proud to support so many of our local non-profit organizations, especially this year during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steven Jennings, Arconic Davenport Works Manufacturing Director, in a news release.
The recipients, who either submitted grants to boost their organization’s STEM offerings or for COVID-19 relief, and the amount received are:
• Pleasant Valley School District (STEM programming), $100,000
• Scott County Family YMCA (STEM), $50,000
• Putnam Museum (STEM), $25,000
• Nahant Marsh (STEM), $25,000
• Living Lands & Waters (environment), $25,000
• Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley (STEM), $25,000
• United Way of the Quad-Cities (COVID-19 relief), $50,000
• Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois (STEM), $25,000
• Trinity Health Foundation (STEM), $25,000
• River Bend Foodbank (COVID-19 relief), $25,000
• Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (STEM), $25,000
The foundation is independently endowed with assets of nearly $150 million and invests in the communities where of Arconic Corp., such as the Quad-Cities. The Arconic Foundation specifically partners with non-profits and community organizations to enhance education through skill-building learning, promoting environmental sustainability, and advancing social equity, the news release said.
