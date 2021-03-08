Are Quad-City police officers getting vaccinated against COVID-19? Not every department is tracking that data.

Moline, Rock Island, and Bettendorf are not tracking officers' vaccinations.

"Some officers are very private and may not want to acknowledge they have gotten or have not gotten the shot," said Jon Leach, a detective in Moline. "We have to respect their privacy. As a result, we don’t have any stats at our department."

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said he's working on making that data available, but it may be hard to gather because the department has not been officially tracking it.

Kimball said he is glad to have received the vaccine himself, but he doesn't want to force any officers to get it.

“The whole responsibility or irresponsibility of officers not getting it, that’s a tough question because, yes we’re officers, but even with our job we have a right to have our own beliefs or our own opinions," Kimball said. “Not everybody is taking advantage of it. And I think that’s going to be a pretty accurate reflection of our society, what we’re going to see.”

Davenport Police Department declined to provide data without a formal public records request, which the newspaper filed last week. But the city also said vaccination information might not be available, despite the request, citing health care privacy.