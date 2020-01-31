Before the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs battle Sunday in Super Bowl LVI, an estimated 26 million Americans will have wagered $6.8 billion legally and illegally, the American Gaming Association said.
A shade short of $7 billion on football game?
Whew!
"There’s no one event that’s wagered on as much as the Super Bowl,” said Max Bichsel, vice president of U.S. business for the Gambling.com Group — a marketing company in the sports betting industry.
College basketball’s “March Madness” first weekend and some European soccer matches are comparable, he said, but “the Super Bowl is definitely king in terms of a singular event in the U.S.”
Among AGA poll respondents, 52% plan to place bets on the Chiefs, inserted as 1- or 1.5-point favorite, depending on where you get your odds. Forty-eight% plan to place bets on the 49ers. The game's over/under (number of points scored) is 54 and could go to 55 by Sunday's 5:30 p.m.kickoff.
Approximately four million people are expected to place a bet in person Sunday, a 25% increase from 2019, and about 5 million will bet through an online platform, legally or illegally.
Some of those in-person bettors will legally place a wager in the Quad-Cities, at ELITE Sports Book at Rhythm City Casino Resort, or William Hill Sports Book, at The Isle Casino Hotel, Bettendorf.
An estimated $30 million is expected to be wagered through Iowa-based, state-licensed sports books before kickoff. An estimated $60 million has been bet in Iowa casinos since the NFL playoffs began four weeks ago.
“I think the Super Bowl will likely result in the highest (wagering) handle for any game, day, or possibly weekend to date in Iowa,” said Brian Ohorilko, administrator for the state Racing and Gaming Commission. “The expected increase in traffic should help with overall casino numbers a bit.”
But pinpointing an exact handle for Super Bowl Sunday is not easy. Colin Spewak, director of marketing for Isle Casino Hotels, says that number is a "moving target,'' and hard to gauge before the Super Bowl.
Others believe —after an estimated handle of $60 million through four weeks of the NFL playoffs — an additional $30 million is just around the corner.
"It (the additional handle of $30 million) would be representative of the trend,'' said Jay Rood, chief risk officer for ELITE Sports Book, which guides the sports book fortunes for Rhythm City Casino Reports. Rood is an industry icon, who spent 25 years as the MGM Resorts sportsbook director.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
There is so much more to the Super Bowl than simply laying down a few bucks on whatever team catches your fancy.
Most sportsbooks offer "prop'' bets, a wager other than who won/covered the point spread and the over/under. William Hill and ELITE, at the Isle and Rhythm City, respectively, are offering over 500 individual prop bets.
Some of the more interesting are:
- Number of points scored in Sunday's Illinois at Iowa basketball game vs. number of receiving yards by 49ers' tight end George Kittle. Kittle is an Iowa alum.
- Points scored by NBA star Zion Williams Sunday vs. rushing attempts by the 49ers' running back Raheem Mostert.
- Fourth-round birdies by PGA star Justin Thomas — at the Phoenix Open — or rushing attempts by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
- Total score of the final group at the 16th hole of Sunday's final round of the Phoenix Open vs. total punts by the Chiefs and 49ers in the game.
Let us not forget there will be plenty of traditional props bets available:
Length of the Star Spangled Banner, performed by Demi Lovato.
- Coin toss winner and and if they they receive or defer - if they win.
- First touchdown.
- First coach's challenge and whether he wins it.
- Color of Gatorade bath for winning coach.
Whatever the Super Bowl brings, the sports betting landscape has changed forever in Iowa, one of 13 states representing a combined population of 70 million, with the means to place a legal bet on a sporting event. It is one of eight states to offer both online and retail sports betting.
Iowa law requires sports bettors to go to a licensed casino to establish an account. The law allows online sports betting for account holders, but digital geo-fencing prohibits gamblers outside of Iowa’s borders from placing bets.
GOOD START
The numbers for the first quarter of legalized sports betting in Iowa are favorable.
Adjusted gross revenue at state-regulated casinos for the first half of fiscal 2020 has seen a nearly 2% boost to $743.2 million, compared with $732.7 million from July through December one year ago, Ohorilko said. Revenue numbers were up at 13 casinos and admissions were up at 11.
Those numbers include $7 million in online transactions and over $4 million in retail wagers placed at the Isle's William Hill Sports Book, and $3.4 million in retail and $3.3 million in online through ELITE at Rhythm City, Davenport.
“I do think sports wagering definitely is a factor,” especially in boosting admissions by more than 90,000 since July 1 since Iowans have to travel to a licensed casino to establish a sports wagering account and meet the qualifications to participate,'' added Ohorilko.
Mo Hyder, general manager of Rhythm City Casino Resort, said he is impressed with the first six months of legalized sports betting at the Davenport casino.
"We are right on target; right where we want to be,'' Hyder said. "We are pleased with how things have transpired and the performance of Draft Day (Rhythm City's sports betting area) and the online and retail mix.''
OUT OF STATE VISITORS
With more than a dozen retail sportsbooks at Iowa casinos — including the two local options — Bichsel expects to see gamblers within driving distance of an Iowa casino make the trek to set up accounts and place their legal wagers.
Bichsel said he expected sports fans from Missouri, Omaha, Neb., Sioux Falls, S.D., and parts of Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin who live fairly close to the border, and maybe even some Chiefs fans from Kansas City, to show up at Iowa casinos looking to place their bets.
"We have certainly seen people come in from Chicagoland and surrounding areas, as well as new customers from the area,'' Spewak said of the Isle Casino Hotel's William Hill Sports Book.
Bichsel, who compared the potential influx of bettors coming to Iowa to residents of Los Angeles traveling to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl — “just on a different scale.”
“It depends how big of a fan they are. It’s definitely an interesting opportunity, especially for bigger bettors,” he said. “It’s really up to the consumer. If somebody wants to place 5 or 10 bucks, it’s probably not worth the drive.”
NOT JUST THE SUPER BOWL
Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association — an umbrella group for the 19 licensed casinos in Iowa — said Iowa already has experienced some of that drawing power since the state legalized sports betting effective Aug. 15, 2019.
The state attracted gamblers from surrounding states wanting to legally wager on the collegiate Minnesota Gophers’ football team when they were doing well as well as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and NFL teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Chiefs.
“We do get a lot of people coming from all borders,” said Ehrecke. “The fact that we’re the only one in the Midwest, I would anticipate — we don’t know what to compare it to — it’s going to be a record number the first year and then we’ll have that to compare to for the future.”
ALWAYS A PARTY
The Event Center at Rhythm City Casino Resort , and William Hill, inside the Isle, with feature Big Game celebrations Sunday. All guests at both sites must be 21 years of age.
William Hill, get a jump Saturday, with a 6 p.m. meet-and-greet with Chicago Bears legend Dan Hampton. Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was a vital cog to the famed Bears' 46 Defense and the club's Super Bowl championship club of 1985-86.
At 7:30 p.m., Smooth Groove will entertain fans. Tickets for the event cost $15 and include a complimentary drink.
On Sunday, A Big Game watch party is slated to begin at 3 p.m., where you can watch and bet. Tickets cost $25 and include an all-you-can-eat football buffet, one complimentary drink, a $10 Match Play coupon and a chance to win prizes sponsored by Bud Light. Event goers can see Hampton and attend the Big Game party for $35.
Rhythm City's Big Game Party will be held in the Event Center and will feature a bevy of happenings.
A $25 ticket gets:
- Viewing on giant high definition screens
- Guaranteed seating
- Tailgate snacks during entire event
- Tailgate buffet starting at 5:30 p.m.
- Unlimited Non-alcoholic beverages
- Two domestic beer tickets included with purchased entry
