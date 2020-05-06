Area businesses host Downtown Davenport Drive-Through Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber, has organized a drive-through shopping event featuring several downtown Davenport businesses from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, May 9.

“Each of our downtown businesses (are) local, unique and important contributors to our regional economy,” said Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter, in a news release. “We wanted to organize this event to give Quad-Citizens a safe way to shop local and support small businesses that really need our help right now.”

In most cases, shoppers must place orders in advance so items may be picked up curbside or through drive-throughs while adhering to social-distancing guidelines, according to the release. Offerings, as well as deadlines for specials and orders, vary depending on the retailer. Please contact each individual store for more information.

The event also will feature curbside concerts presented by River Music Experience (RME), including performers Charlotte Boyer Music, Jordan Danielsen Music and Brady Jager of Rude Punch, as well as a local food drive organized by One Eighty. Non-perishable food items and monetary donations may be dropped off at a pop-up drive-through at Union Station, 120 S. Harrison St., Davenport, the release states.