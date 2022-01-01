Area resident honored at 2022 Rose Parade

Justin Lockett, Davenport, was one of two Iowans selected by the Iowa Donor Network to be honored on the Donate Life float during the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The honorees were chosen for giving the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

Lockett passed away in 2014, at 30 years, from a traumatic brain injury. He saved five lives by donating his lungs, heart, liver, pancreas and both his left and right kidney. In addition, he was able to donate corneas, bones, connective tissue, skin and thoracic aorta, helping another 300-plus people.

The other honoree is Lilah Shnurman from Cumming, which is near Des Moines.

The honorees' families traveled to Pasadena to help decorate the float and watch the parade live. Floragraphs of the two honorees, which the families helped create, will be on the Donate Life float. To view a video of the making of the floragraphs, visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=901557097226296&ref=sharing.

