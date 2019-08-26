Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack talk with Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Management specialist Cory Haberman and District Engineer Col. Steve Sattinger during Monday's flood preparedness walk-through at the Rock Island Arsenal.
The Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed immense supplies over the past year to fight flooding.
Twenty-seven pumps, a little over a half-million sandbags, 54,000 linear feet of poly sheeting and 1,710 HESCO baskets were deployed, as well as the Corps' sandbag machine.
Corey Haberman, Corps of Engineers Emergency Management specialist, shared the information during a visit by Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-Dist. 2, Iowa) to the Rock Island Arsenal.
For 13 flood events throughout the nation, the Corps of Engineers provided 111 pumps, a little over 4.7 million sandbags, 6,000 large sandbags, 115,300 linear feet of poly sheeting and 61,860 linear feet of HESCO products. That translates to about 21 miles of poly sheeting and 12 miles of HESCO.
Haberman said they had deployed more HESCO than sandbags this year, which he thought was a function of the time needed to set up barriers. "Sometimes sandbags are easier, sometimes HESCO is easier," he said.
Labor can also be an issue.
"Sandbags require a lot of people to volunteer and help," Haberman noted.
As Haberman took Loebsack through crates of sandbags and other materials, he said they had needed to replace many of the materials after shipping them out over the past year. Many of the crates of materials were stamped with 2019 dates, along with poundage of what was contained within. The supplies can be delivered within a 48-hour period.
The heavy sandbags have also changed, Haberman said. "For a while there we had 4 by 4 by 8-foot long, and there were 25,000 in a crate... but they were just too heavy to back into a pickup truck," Haberman said. After bringing the sandbags to those who requested them, that municipality must then transport them. The large sandbags are now 3 by 3 by 3-foot, and can be delivered by helicopter to plug breaches in barriers.
On HESCO barriers, Haberman said they only carry ones that are 4-feet tall. They have about 30,000 linear feet of barriers in storage, which goes quickly during a flood event.
Loebsack said he appreciated being able to get a better sense of what's at the prevention center and what the Corps does.
"We're going to make sure we have funding for the Army Corps so that they can continue to sustain this kind of an operation," he said after the tour.
