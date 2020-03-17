As COVID-19 spreads, burials are OK; services, visitation are not

"It's so hard to tell a family, but these are the times we live in," VenHuizen said.

In an announcement on Saturday and updated on Monday, Bishop Daniel R. Jenkey, of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, canceled public celebration of the Mass. Still allowed would be weddings consisting of the bride, groom, two witnesses and the priest, and baptisms consisting of the child, parents, sponsors and the priest.

He also recommended that parishes try to arrange for times when the church doors are open so that people can come in individually to pray.

In an announcement Monday, Bishop Thomas Zinkula, of the Catholic Diocese of Davenport, also canceled all public celebration of the Mass.

With cancellation, Catholics are dispensed of their obligation to attend Sunday Mass.

Baptisms, weddings and funerals with immediate family only are allowed.

"The sacraments, and especially the Eucharist, lie at the heart of who we are as Catholics," Zinkula wrote in his statement. "But ... it is clear from accounts from around the world that urgent action is needed if we are to avoid overwhelming our health care system.