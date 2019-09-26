MUSCATINE – While the Mississippi River has technically passed flood stage, there has been little to no impact on the Muscatine riverfront according to Muscatine public works director Brian Stineman.
While Stineman and his crew will continue to spend their mornings monitoring the water predictions and watching for precipitation to the north that may impact the river levels in Muscatine, but beyond that he said the river going above flood stage, at least so far, hasn’t required any attention from the city.
“They lower the projections every time they update it,” Stineman said of the reports he has been receiving about water levels. “It doesn’t have the rain scheduled for this weekend, I don’t think. Still, I think we should be OK.”
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) a flood warning remained in effect until Thursday evening. While flood stage is 16 feet, the water level was reported steady at 16.1 feet Thursday morning. NOAA also reported minor flooding was occurring. Waters were expected to fall below flood stage Thursday evening. NOAA also reports a slight risk of severe storms in a line from Dubuque to Ottumwa that could impact water levels. Torrential rain is expected to accompany the storms and flash flooding is possible. Thunderstorms are likely Saturday night into Sunday and could produce a rate of two inches per hour.
Stineman said the city doesn’t worry about flooding much unless the water level goes above 18 feet. He also said with the level well under 17 feet, he doesn’t believe there will be much impact on the area. He is unsure if the water level will continue to decline due to the possibility of rain this weekend.
“This is a little baby event compared to this spring,” he said. In May, flood waters crested three times above 22 feet and the City of Muscatine spent about $74,000 to help fight the flood.
Stineman said at this point his department is watching and waiting. He said if the water level gets worse, it would be addressed and if not, the department will continue to do its regular work.
