{{featured_button_text}}

Maria Alvarado isn’t thinking of running away to join the circus, but she is thinking about traveling with the fair again. 

Alvarado, of Davenport, has been working “off and on” at the Mississippi Valley Fair since she was 17, and even traveled with the fair until her car broke down. 

“I like seeing the kids win — especially when the parents are cynical,” she said.

This year, she’s working the hermit crab game, where players try to get a ping pong ball into small fish bowls laid on a wooden grid with holes. 

Now 22, Alvarado said it’s been one of her favorite jobs, especially when she gets to work in the Quad-Cities.

“It’s a lot more fun,” she said. “I see a lot of people I know from my hometown.” 

The Mississippi Valley Fair is celebrating its 100th year through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St, Davenport. 

Alvarado isn’t the only worker from the Quad-Cities. 

Tracey Powell of Davenport said working the Mississippi Valley Fair was an interesting job and that he’d “definitely” consider working it again next summer. Like Alvarado, he likes seeing people he knows, and has been working it on and off, though he’s never traveled with the fair. 

It’s been more than five years since he worked the fair. 

“I just happened to hear about it again,” Powell said. “It’s been awhile.” 

Not everyone working the fair is a local, of course. 

Originally from Louisiana, Jason Varnado, 36, travels full-time with the fair. 

Varnado had never been to the Quad-Cities, but he’s impressed by the community. 

“There’s more of a crowd here,” he said. “It’s a much bigger deal.” 

However big the crowd, though, he wouldn’t say the Quad-Cities were his favorite place to travel, and the area's reputation for friendliness, "Iowa nice," isn’t enough to completely win him over. 

“[My favorite is] definitely Oregon,” he said. “It’s just the most beautiful place with the nicest people.” 

Varnado’s been traveling for three years, specifically to see the rest of the country. He doesn’t know how long he’ll keep doing it. 

Alvarado still hasn’t decided if she’ll start traveling again. 

“A lot of people live for this,” she said, but it’s hard to pin down exactly what keeps her coming back, even if just for a summer job.

“I guess I just really like the environment — it’s bright, it’s colorful,” Alvarado said. “... A lot of carnies get a bad rap, but they’re very nice. Wherever you go, you’ll get a few bad people.” 

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments