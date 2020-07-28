ICKES: Get behind the Diamond Pledge of respect

It takes about 30 seconds.
It's meant for a lifetime.
The Rev. P. Wonder Harris came to the Quad-Cities from Mississippi in 1986 to pastor at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline. Thirty-four years later, at the age of 64, some of the pastor's most important work is ahead of him.
"My dad lived to be 104, so I've got 40 years to get it done," Harris said last week from the chapel at Mt. Zion. "I want to put this to bed in my lifetime."
He's talking about racism.
Of course, much of the country is either talking or arguing about racism. Harris, though, has an idea for helping us approach race in a way that removes some of the bias we don't like to admit having. It's a way to ask our minds to "pause assumptions" and look at others anew.
Called the Diamond Pledge, taking part is practically effortless. It's the way you think about your commitment that has power.
Pastor came up with the pledge before the death two months ago of George Floyd in Minneapolis. As we all know, the killing has renewed with considerable vigor protests and counter-protests related to the problem of police brutality against Blacks and others of color.
Harris' wheels already were turning, searching for a way to reset our minds, so they don't automatically fall into assumptions.
"All diamonds have value, regardless what you say before them as an adjective," he said. "Whether you say 'black diamond' or 'champagne diamond' or 'crystal diamond,' we all know diamonds have value."
The exercise is intended to be both literal and figurative. In other words, if it helps to say it out loud, by all means.
When referring to a Black person, insert Black Diamond. For a so-called "brown person," meaning Latinos, Asians and others with medium-toned skin, the Pledge's reference is Champagne Diamond. Caucasians are Crystal Diamonds.
The Diamond Pledge solicits a commitment to trying.
When you go to diamondpledge.org, you're asked to put your name to these words: "I pledge to respect and honor my own value and the value of others. I can achieve and succeed."
You click on the diamond that represents your color, type in your name and hit the tab key (not the enter key). You'll be asked to supply an email address, and you're done. When Harris and assistant/parishioner Marquita Reynolds get their Diamond Pledge yard signs made, they'll likely use the list of participants to get word out.
For his rollout of the Pledge, Harris invited local law enforcement and educators, among others.
One such participant was Moline Police Chief Darren Gault.
"I am in support of the Diamond Pledge, and I have already taken the pledge by signing up online," the chief wrote in an email last week. "I think this message is unique in a couple of ways.
"First, the concept is aimed at action by all people to do better in how we treat others. I like that the pledge is simple, but yet has such a deep and complex meaning."
It is simple. But simple things can have profound impacts. (Look at pregnancy.)
"Second, I think the concept is action that everyone can take, not just police or government officials, but every citizen, regardless of profession, gender, race, ethnicity or political beliefs," Gault continued. "Pastor Harris is trying to change the way we look at people, that all people have value and we can be respectful toward ourselves and others."
As the pastor said, "The way out of this is to think differently."
It costs us nothing to try.
