Ickes: Iowa farmers are taxed differently than the rest of us

Dixie Saunders, president of the Iowa State Association of Assessors and the assessor for Van Buren County, said assessors concern themselves with value, not taxes (which are up to the various taxing bodies). And the value of agricultural property can change dramatically, year over year.

"If a building’s actual value is $500,000 and the agricultural factor is 15 percent, the productivity value of that building is $75,000," Saunders said. "Agricultural factors can fluctuate significantly every revaluation year (every odd-numbered year).

"Therefore, it would be possible for the valuation of an agricultural building to be 50% less or more than it was a few years ago."

I point this out to further demonstrate the truth in the assertion that farmers get all the breaks.

While the heifer barn and other new buildings at the Maxwell farm eventually will be added to the tax rolls, the buildings are not likely to be inspected. Building permits compel inspections, and agriculturally zoned land is exempt from permits — even for farmers' homes.

A hopeless skeptic, I checked in with Scott County Planning and Development Director Timothy Huey for confirmation that farmhouses are exempt from permits and from reporting to the county assessor.