Ickes: Scott County medical director is our Dr. Fauci. It's time to heed his advice.

"In the 40 years I've been doing bugs (infectious disease), we've never had this level of epidemiology being done in public," Katz said. "It's all been in real time."

As we've learned and witnessed more over the months about the spread of the virus, medicine and science have tried to keep up. Nobody likes it, but the latest evidence shows we're in real trouble.

"I think we should shut down again — just start all over," Katz said Friday. "Three times as many people have died in these months than on the battlefield in Vietnam. It's astounding to me."

Also astounding is the latent, stubborn response by public leaders, including the president and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, he said.

"In early June, Scott County was having four cases a day. We've had spikes as high as 76 this month," he said. "If people would say how many deaths are acceptable, I could calibrate my approach."

Even as Iowa rises in the ranks of high-infection rate states, Reynolds demands that even higher COVID cases must be proven before she permits schools to delay reopening. Her loyalty to President Donald Trump is her chief concern, Katz said.