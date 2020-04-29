× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The defensive, not-our-fault reaction has pretty much dried up.

And gone with the denial is the pattern of old practices that — in a moment's time — turned lower downtown Davenport into Mississippi backwater.

Davenport's flood-fighting system had performed effectively for years. The Flood of '19, however, uncovered its weaknesses.

I had driven to Buffalo early last April 30 to see how the sandbaggers were holding up. We'd heard the little bank there had to move its money to high ground because the river had made its way into town.

Cold and damp, volunteers huddled around piles of sand that Tuesday morning, rubbing their hands together for warmth.

When I got back to Davenport, I parked downtown and walked to the levee along River Drive to see how the HESCO barriers were holding.

The floodwaters appeared angry, pounding at the sand-filled cages with their brown waves. Two hours later, I was writing at my desk when I heard voices on the police scanner talking about a breach. A collection of reporters and photographers instantly dashed out of the newsroom, heading for the river on foot.

In doing the reporting necessary to write about what has changed since the river clobbered us that day, I looked at photos I'd taken, along with those shot by our and other photographers.

Nicole Gleason, Davenport's director of public works, did me the kindness of a quick, thorough response to questions about what specifically has changed in the city's flood plan to reduce the likelihood of another levee failure. One question I'd asked was whether those stationed along it now are required to wear life jackets.

The fact some were not wearing the protection was particularly shocking and worrisome, especially after seeing the city worker running for his life on the April 30 levee-breach video that came from a nearby surveillance camera.

"Yes, safety equipment has always been in our plan and made available to crews upon installation of the temporary flood wall," Gleason replied.

Photos taken that day told another story, though. In some photos, workers without life jackets stood atop the HESCO cages while tossing on sandbags to attempt to raise the level of protection, taking two risks. Topping the barriers with sandbags, we later learned, may have contributed to the levee failure.

One month after the breach, I took a photo of a worker stationed directly against the HESCO barriers who still was not wearing a life jacket, even though the river was right at 20 feet.

Rewatching the breach video from Roam, a new-at-the-time restaurant that never came back, reminds how relatively lucky we were. The losses were property and livelihoods, but not lives.

When it was over, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers investigated the failure and supplied the city with its findings and a set of recommendations for putting together a safer, more efficient flood plan. Though city officials initially attempted to minimize their role in the failure, they ultimately recognized the wisdom in taking the Corps' advice.

Simply put: The levee wasn't tall enough or strong enough to protect the lower downtown from the long-sustained rising of the river. The force and height of the floodwaters were too great, and the sand-filled baskets were pushed over, setting the raging floodwaters free. It is more apt to say the city failed the HESCOs than the HESCOs failed the city.

But that was then.

Gleason and her team at Public Works, along with other city departments that are involved in increasingly frequent flood fights, are better equipped to be successful.

For starters, a single row of HESCO barriers is not sufficient. A backup row should be put into place, so it can be quickly filled with sand if the flood forecast rises. When the water gets two-thirds of the way up the first row, another layer should be stacked on top.

When the river came up last month, the barriers were installed as instructed.

The city also removed some of the concrete planters that were built several years ago in the middle of River Drive. This gave workers the space they needed to maneuver equipment when setting up the barriers. Though a considerable waste of money, putting them in and tearing them out, it had to be done.

Gleason said the road surface in the area also was "roughed up" to create greater friction and help prevent the baskets from slipping and sliding against the pressure of floodwater.

The city also has acknowledged its error in failing to respond last year to attempts by the Corps to offer its expertise. From here on out, the Corps will inspect the flood barriers each time they're set up.

A communications system for downtown business owners, workers and residents now will help convey flood information, including emergency news.

City workers also got more training, which the Corps specifically advised.

Also new: Workers who monitor the flood barriers are required to wear life jackets when the river reaches 20 feet. That's five feet above flood stage, which seems like an unnecessarily high bar, but it's a start.

The city also is taking the Corps' advice and keeping the plastic sheeting off parts of the barriers, so the workers can properly monitor them. Last year, some of the barriers had lost up to nine inches of sand, which put them at risk, but the workers evidently didn't notice because of the plastic coverings.

As much as the catastrophic failure of the levee system one year ago irretrievably harmed people and property, it also delivered lessons that will serve the city for many floods to come. Only the next record flood will reveal whether the improvements are sufficient.

Outside of attempting to build a highly controversial, enormously expensive and potentially non-permissible permanent floodwall, the new-and-improved plan is what Davenport has to work with.

In other words, the downtown be damned — this time, in the best possible sense.

