The defensive, not-our-fault reaction has pretty much dried up.
And gone with the denial is the pattern of old practices that — in a moment's time — turned lower downtown Davenport into Mississippi backwater.
Davenport's flood-fighting system had performed effectively for years. The Flood of '19, however, uncovered its weaknesses.
I had driven to Buffalo early last April 30 to see how the sandbaggers were holding up. We'd heard the little bank there had to move its money to high ground because the river had made its way into town.
Cold and damp, volunteers huddled around piles of sand that Tuesday morning, rubbing their hands together for warmth.
When I got back to Davenport, I parked downtown and walked to the levee along River Drive to see how the HESCO barriers were holding.
The floodwaters appeared angry, pounding at the sand-filled cages with their brown waves. Two hours later, I was writing at my desk when I heard voices on the police scanner talking about a breach. A collection of reporters and photographers instantly dashed out of the newsroom, heading for the river on foot.
In doing the reporting necessary to write about what has changed since the river clobbered us that day, I looked at photos I'd taken, along with those shot by our and other photographers.
Nicole Gleason, Davenport's director of public works, did me the kindness of a quick, thorough response to questions about what specifically has changed in the city's flood plan to reduce the likelihood of another levee failure. One question I'd asked was whether those stationed along it now are required to wear life jackets.
The fact some were not wearing the protection was particularly shocking and worrisome, especially after seeing the city worker running for his life on the April 30 levee-breach video that came from a nearby surveillance camera.
"Yes, safety equipment has always been in our plan and made available to crews upon installation of the temporary flood wall," Gleason replied.
Photos taken that day told another story, though. In some photos, workers without life jackets stood atop the HESCO cages while tossing on sandbags to attempt to raise the level of protection, taking two risks. Topping the barriers with sandbags, we later learned, may have contributed to the levee failure.
One month after the breach, I took a photo of a worker stationed directly against the HESCO barriers who still was not wearing a life jacket, even though the river was right at 20 feet.
A City of Davenport worker was watching the pumps perform at Iowa Street and River Drive one month after the breach and just before the third crest of 2019. He was not wearing a city-issued life jacket.
BARB ICKES
Rewatching the breach video from Roam, a new-at-the-time restaurant that never came back, reminds how relatively lucky we were. The losses were property and livelihoods, but not lives.
When it was over, the
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers investigated the failure and supplied the city with its findings and a set of recommendations for putting together a safer, more efficient flood plan. Though city officials initially attempted to minimize their role in the failure, they ultimately recognized the wisdom in taking the Corps' advice.
Simply put: The levee wasn't tall enough or strong enough to protect the lower downtown from the long-sustained rising of the river. The force and height of the floodwaters were too great, and the sand-filled baskets were pushed over, setting the raging floodwaters free. It is more apt to say the city failed the HESCOs than the HESCOs failed the city.
Gleason and her team at Public Works, along with other city departments that are involved in increasingly frequent flood fights, are better equipped to be successful.
For starters, a single row of HESCO barriers is not sufficient. A backup row should be put into place, so it can be quickly filled with sand if the flood forecast rises. When the water gets two-thirds of the way up the first row, another layer should be stacked on top.
When the river came up last month, the barriers were installed as instructed.
The city also removed some of the concrete planters that were built several years ago in the middle of River Drive. This gave workers the space they needed to maneuver equipment when setting up the barriers. Though a considerable waste of money, putting them in and tearing them out, it had to be done.
Gleason said the road surface in the area also was "roughed up" to create greater friction and help prevent the baskets from slipping and sliding against the pressure of floodwater.
The city also has acknowledged its error in failing to respond last year to attempts by the Corps to offer its expertise. From here on out, the Corps will inspect the flood barriers each time they're set up.
A communications system for downtown business owners, workers and residents now will help convey flood information, including emergency news.
City workers also got more training, which the Corps specifically advised.
Also new: Workers who monitor the flood barriers are required to wear life jackets when the river reaches 20 feet. That's five feet above flood stage, which seems like an unnecessarily high bar, but it's a start.
The city also is taking the Corps' advice and keeping the plastic sheeting off parts of the barriers, so the workers can properly monitor them. Last year, some of the barriers had lost up to nine inches of sand, which put them at risk, but the workers evidently didn't notice because of the plastic coverings.
As much as the catastrophic failure of the levee system one year ago irretrievably harmed people and property, it also delivered lessons that will serve the city for many floods to come. Only the next record flood will reveal whether the improvements are sufficient.
Outside of attempting to build a highly controversial, enormously expensive and potentially non-permissible permanent floodwall, the new-and-improved plan is what Davenport has to work with.
In other words, the downtown be damned — this time, in the best possible sense.
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-05.jpg
Michael Dawson, a resident of Campbell's Island, and his Labrador retriever "Buster Brown" rows to dry land during flooding on the island, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-03.jpg
Steve and Matt look over their pumps taking water out of backyards flooded, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Andalusia.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-02.jpg
A man navigates hoses, which are pumping floodwater from backyards on Wednesday in Andalusia.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-01.jpg
Steve works on turning a pump back on after if shut off suddenly while pumping flood water out of his backyard, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Andalusia.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-04.jpg
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-10.jpg
Gary Diercks of, Gary's Garage, walks over to a car in his garage protected from flood waters with plastic, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Muscatine. Dierck's is fighting the flood waters around the clock to save his garage from damage.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-09.jpg
Gary Diercks of, Gary's Garage, looks down the road where flood water is rising to other business, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Muscatine. Dierck's is fighting the flood waters around the clock to save his garage from damage.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-06.jpg
George Johnson drinks a beer and looks out over the floodwaters consuming downtown Muscatine, Wednesday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER,
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-07.jpg
Mark Diercks helps his fathers store, Gary's Garage, with make sure flood waters doesn't reach the store front, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Muscatine
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-08.jpg
Gary Diercks of Gary's Garage, looks down the road where flood water is rising to other business, Wednesday in Muscatine. Dierck's is fighting the flood waters around the clock to save his garage from damage.
JESSICA GALLAGHER,
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-11.jpg
Mark Diercks shoves sand into sandbags to build a higher wall around his father's business, Gary's Garage, Wednesday in Muscatine.
JESSICA GALLAGHER,
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-12.jpg
Kayla Ulfig and her son Nick, of Milan look out over flooded waters off of 1st Street in Andalusia, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-13.jpg
050119-qct-flood-aa-015
A City of Davenport work truck drives through flood waters on Flora Lane toward pumps working on the levee in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-014
Ben Petersen of Davenport stands at the front door of a family member’s home on Sunnyside Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was there to help his wife’s cousin get some of their belongings out of their home as water was just starting to come in the basement as of about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-013
Linton Rush of Davenport leans against a van looking at flooding just down the street from his home along Flora Lane in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-012
Zeus, a 4-year-old Pit Bull, roams the floodwaters on the sidewalk in front of his home in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-011
Dean Harris, a Garden Addition resident of 15 years, gives Zeus, a 4-year-old Pit Bull, a high-five in his front lawn in Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Harris said he had no plans to leave his home despite a small amount of water being pumped out of his basement. Zeus, Harris says, is his son’s dog but stays with him often to keep him company.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-010
Damen Hughes, front, and Kyle Wright of Wilton carry furniture out of a friend’s home on Sunnyside Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Residents Teresa Staggs and her husband Andrew Wiebel were trying to get their things into storage before going to stay with Staggs’ father. Wiebel is type one diabetic and had a kidney and pancreas transplant in mid March prompting the couple to want to get out of their home before floodwaters get any closer to them.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-009
Linton Rush of Davenport walks around the side of his home after getting his morning paper from the front door in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-008
A man walks down a flooded alley in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-007
A small bus painted half red and half yellow is seen resting in floodwaters on Flora Lane in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-006
Kyle Wright of Wilton loads belongings into a U-Haul van in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-005
A Ford F-150 pickup truck drives into the floodwaters on Garden Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-004
Heavenly Litty of Wilton walks out of the floodwaters on Sunnyside Avenue after retrieving litter that was floating down the block in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-003
A notice from the city of Davenport is seen on the front door of a home in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-002
Kyle Wright of Wilton steps from the back of a U-Haul van to dry land while helping a couple move furniture out of their home on Sunnyside Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Residents Teresa Staggs and her husband Andrew Wiebel were trying to get their things into storage before going to stay with Staggs’ father. Wiebel is type one diabetic and had a kidney and pancreas transplant in mid March prompting the couple to want to get out of their home before floodwaters get any closer to them.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-001
Stacie Wilkins of Davenport takes a break to smoke a cigarette on the front steps of her home on Orchard Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Wilkins was waiting on friends to come and help her prepare for more flooding in the event the levee protecting the neighborhood is breached.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-js-029
Volunteers in Buffalo shore up a levee around a house, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as Mississippi River levels continue to rise.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-028
Volunteers carry sand bags to help shore up a levee around a house, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Buffalo, IA.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-027
A man walks through flood waters carrying snacks and beer, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as flood waters fill 2nd Street in Buffalo.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-026
A woman carries pizza and snacks to a house in the flooded portion of Buffalo, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as Mississippi River levels are still on the rise.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-025
Buffalo Assistant Fire Chief Dave Kimes walks in Mississippi River flood waters near a pump, Wednesday May 1, 2019, along 2nd Street in Buffalo.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-024
Buffalo resident Troy Hass surveys the flooding situation, Wednesday May 1, 2019, in front of his house in Buffalo.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-023
Buffalo resident Troy Hass folds over more visqueen to keep the rising Mississippi River at bay, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his house in Buffalo.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-022
The remains of the levee wall that was breeched, Tuesday, is surrounded by the water, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in downtown Davenport. This is at the corner of Iowa and River Drive.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-021
A city employee uses the bucket of an end loader to reach pieces of debris, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, along Perry Street next to the Radisson Hotel.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-020
Pumps are working overtime, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as they pump water out of the Davenport Printing building along River Drive in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-019
Tulips bloom in the flood waters under the River Bandits sign along River Drive, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as river levels are still on the rise.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-018
Vehicles sit half submerged in flood waters along Floral Lane in the Garden Edition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as the water continues to rise.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-017
Employees with Sears Seating run more hoses from the pumps across S. Concord Street and down into the ditch, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in an effort to keep their parking lot clear of the flooding Mississippi River water.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-016
An employee with Sears Seating watches the pump as it clears water out of a parking lot at the business, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in an effort to keep it clear of the flooding Mississippi River water.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-015
Employees with Sears Seating add fuel to the pumps to keep them going, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in an effort to keep their parking lot clear of the flooding Mississippi River water.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-014
Employees with Sears Seating run more hoses from the pumps across S. Concord Street, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in an effort to keep their parking lot clear of the flooding Mississippi River water.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-013
Volunteers in Buffalo use a boat to deliver sand bags to a weak levee around a house, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as Mississippi River levels continue to rise., 2019.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-012
Volunteers in Buffalo carry sand bags to shore up a levee around a house, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as Mississippi River levels continue to rise.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-011
Buffalo resident Paul Schumaker ties sand bags after they are filled, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 along 2nd Street in Buffalo.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-010
Volunteer Michelle Younts helps transfer items of Nicole Tucker's house from a boat to a pickup, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as she moves things out of her flooded house in Buffalo.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-009
Brandon Tucker and Michelle Younts move items from a boat to a pickup truck, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as they help Nicole Tucker move things out of her flooded house.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-008
Buffalo Assistant Fire Chief Dave Kimes walks in flood waters Wednesday as residents behind him load a boat after their house flooded.
John Schultz,
050119-qct-flood-js-007
Buffalo resident Nicole Tucker removes belongings from her house and puts them in a boat to be taken to dry land, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after the sand bag levee around her house breeched, flooding her out.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-006
City workers and volunteers work hard to keep the water on 2nd Street, Wednesday May 1, 2019, after a levee breech on Tuesday caused the street to fill with water.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-005
Second Street in downtown Davenport was overtaken by Mississippi River flood waters, Wednesday May 1, 2019, after a breech in the levee at Pershing and River Drive. Early forecasts indicate signs of more flooding this spring.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-004
A man is pushed in a boat across 2nd Street, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after a breech in the levee caused the street to flood.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-003
Volunteers work to shore up a sand bag levee on May 1 at QC Co-Lab, The Quad-Cities Makerspace building, at Gaines and 2nd Streets in Davenport.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
050119-qct-flood-js-002
Flood waters fill 2nd Street on the west side of the Centennial Bridge, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, causing stores to close and suspending operations at the Post Office.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-001
Brandon Brooks walks along side a boat carrying Nicole Tucker and some of her belongings, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after her house flooded out, causing her to move to higher ground.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-ks-001
Davenport City Works crews were busy transporting sandbags by the dump truck load to various locations in downtown Davenport including on Iowa St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
050119-qct-flood-ks-008
US Coast Guard (USCG) Boatswain's Mate First Class (BM1) Mack Parker, left watches as members of his team deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Parker stated his team would be available until 6:30 each day or until dark if needed to ferry residents to flooded buildings and businesses in the affected area in downtown Davenport.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
050119-qct-flood-ks-002
Davenport City Works crews were busy transporting sandbags and HESCO barriers to various locations in downtown Davenport including on Iowa Street Wednesday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT,
050119-qct-flood-ks-003
Sandbags and HESCO barriers went up late Tuesday to protect the Stardust multi-purpose venue on Iowa St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
050119-qct-flood-ks-004
Local residents wait for boat rides through flood water near the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
050119-qct-flood-ks-005
A group of volunteers heads out to help do clean-up work at the 1/2 Nelson restaurant on East 2nd Street after flooding in downtown Davenport on May 1.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT,
050119-qct-flood-ks-006
Davenport City Works crews were busy transporting sandbags using a front end loader to various locations in downtown Davenport along E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
050119-qct-flood-ks-007
US Coast Guard (USCG) Boatswain's Mate First Class (BM1) Mack Parker, left watches as members of his team deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Parker stated his team would be available until 6:30 each day or until dark if needed to ferry residents to flooded buildings and businesses in the affected area in downtown Davenport.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
050119-qct-flood-ks-009
An umbrella sits in flood water at the intersection of Iowa and E 2nd Streets Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
050119-qct-flood-ks-010
An individual paddles his kayak through flood waters at the intersection of Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
050119-qct-aerial-001
This is the view west from about Iowa Street over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The HESCO barrier system that created the floodwall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue, sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community on April 30.
Brad Ward for the Quad-City Times
050119-qct-aerial-002
Looking west from about Iowa St. over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The HESCO barrier system that created the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community Tuesday afternoon.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-003
Looking southwest from about Iowa Street, floodwaters fill the streets of downtown Davenport on May 1 after the HESCO barrier system that created the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-005
Looking west from about Iowa Street along 2nd Street over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport on May 1. The HESCO barrier system that created the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community on April 30.
BRAD WARD, FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-004
Looking west from about Iowa St. along 2nd St. over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The HESCO barrier system that created the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community Tuesday afternoon.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-006
050119-qct-aerial-008
Looking east from about Pershing Ave. along River Drive over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-009
Looking east from about Pershing Ave. along 2nd St. over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-010
Looking east from about Pershing Ave. along 2nd St. over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-011
Looking east from about Third St along River Drive over the flooded areas in Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-012
Looking east from about Third St along River Drive over the flooded areas in Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-013
Looking west from about Third St along River Drive over the Quad-City Times building in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
bark flood two.jpg
Brad Bark moves a sandbag near his building on the corner of 2nd and Sycamore streets in downtown Muscatine where he operates Bark Chiropractic and Rehab Clinic and Point Above Properties.
MEREDITH ROEMERMAN, MUSCATINE JOURNAL
missipi brew flood.jpg
Water is pumped out of Missipi Brew on Tuesday following heavy rains. General Manager LeAnn Wienke said there are seven pumps working full time to clear the water.
MEREDITH ROEMERMAN, MUSCATINE JOURNAL
bark flood one.jpg
Brad Bark
MEREDITH ROEMERMAN, MUSCATINE JOURNAL
mississippi drive flood.jpg
While predictions are not specific, it is expected that many river towns — including Muscatine — will experience similar floods to 2019's flooding season, thanks to a wetter than normal fall and most Midwest rivers running above normal.
MUSCATINE JOURNAL FILE PHOTO
mississippi statue flood.jpg
A statue in Riverside Park in Muscatine seems to stand against flood waters.
MEREDITH ROEMERMAN, MUSCATINE JOURNAL
second street flood.jpg
Water from Mad Creek rushes over 2nd Street in Muscatine in front of the city's flood gate.
MEREDITH ROEMERMAN, MUSCATINE JOURNAL
050119-qct-flood-mm-013a.JPG
US Coast Guard members assist Rose and Gwen Patton, of Rock Island, from the Bucktown Center For the Arts Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
050119-qct-flood-mm-015a.JPG
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescue Rose and Gwen Patton, of Rock Island, from the Bucktown Center For the Arts, 225 E 2nd St., Wednesday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
050119-qct-flood-mm-006a.JPG
US Coast Guard members take residents by boat through flood waters near Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
050119-qct-flood-mm-014a.JPG
US Coast Guard members assist Rose and Gwen Patton, of Rock Island, from the Bucktown Center For the Arts Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
050119-qct-flood-mm-016a.JPG
US Coast Guard members assist Rose and Gwen Patton, of Rock Island, from the Bucktown Center For the Arts Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
050119-qct-flood-mm-011a.JPG
Two men look out at the floodwaters from the Mississippi River from the front windows of Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, 321 E 2nd St., May 1, 2018, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
050119-qct-flood-mm-008a.JPG
Austin Fielder wades through floodwaters from the Mississippi River near Pershing Avenue and E. 2nd Street in Davenport this spring. Mayors along the Mississippi River say new and innovative approaches need to be developed to deal with flooding in the future.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
050119-qct-flood-mm-007a.JPG
US Coast Guard members take residents by boat through flood waters near Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
050119-qct-flood-mm-010a.JPG
A member of the U.S. Coast Guard helps a woman off the boat after helping her cross floodwaters from the Mississippi River Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
050119-qct-flood-mm-003a.JPG
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard pass submerged cars while navigating the floodwaters from the Mississippi River near Pershing Avenue and Emerson Place Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
050119-qct-flood-mm-001a.JPG
Floodwaters from the Mississippi River engulf cars parked near the intersection of Pershing Avenue and E. 2nd Street Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
050119-qct-flood-mm-002a.JPG
A journalist speaks on her phone while wading through shin-deep floodwaters from the Mississippi River Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
050119-qct-flood-mm-005a.JPG
US Coast Guard members take residents by boat through flood waters near Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
050119-qct-flood-mm-004a.JPG
A person holds his suitcase above his head as he prepares to have members of the US Coast Guard take him by boat to dry land near Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
050119-qct-flood-aa-016
Dandelions are seen affected by floodwaters in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-017
Stacie Wilkins of Davenport holds a copy of a notice she and other Garden Addition residents received from the City of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-018
Stacie Wilkins of Davenport is seen reflected in floodwaters on Orchard Avenue as she smokes a cigarette on her front steps in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-019
The back side of homes on Sunnyside Avenue are seen while looking down a flooded Flora Lane in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-020
Local resident Dean Harris stands with Zeus, a 4-year-old pit bull, as he takes a look at the floodwaters on Sunnyside Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-021
Dean Harris, a resident of the Garden Addition for 15 years, looks out over floodwaters on Sunnyside Avenue in Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Harris said he had no plans to leave his home despite a small amount of water being pumped out of his basement.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-022
Zeus, a 4-year-old pit bull, looks into the camera while standing in his yard keeping out of the floodwaters in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-023
Teresa Staggs takes a break from packing her and her husband’s belongings at their home on Sunnyside Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Staggs has lived at the home since October of 2018 and is moving out to get her husband, Andrew Wiebel, away from the floodwaters. He had a kidney and pancreas transplant in mid March as a part of complications from his type one diabetes.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-024
Ben Petersen of Davenport leans on the porch of a family member’s home talking to the neighbor about plans to get their belongings out of the respective homes in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-025
Stacie Wilkins of Davenport looks down Orchard Avenue at the floodwaters while waiting for help to come get furniture moved at her home in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-026
A residence is seen surrounded by floodwaters in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-027
Teresa Staggs looks on as friends and family help her and her husband pack up their belongings from their home in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-028
Damen Hughes of Wilton carries a box to a rented U-Haul van in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-029
Flooding is seen on an alley behind Sunnyside Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-030
A City of Davenport truck pushes through floodwaters on Flora Lane in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-031
John Coleman of Davenport leans against a van with his beer while outside his home looking at floodwaters on Flora Lane in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-032
Linton Rush of Davenport poses for a photo in front of the floodwaters in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-033
Floodwaters overrun Orchard Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-034
Damen Hughes, left, and Kyle Wright of Wilton take a break in the back of a rented U-Haul van in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday.
Andy Abeyta,
050119-qct-flood-aa-035
A small bus painted half red and half yellow is seen resting in floodwaters on Flora Lane in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-036
John Coleman of Davenport sips his beer while looking at floodwaters down Flora Lane from his driveway in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-037
Stacie Wilkins of Davenport comforts her two dogs at the front door of her home in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
050119-qct-flood-aa-038
Floodwaters are seen down down Garden Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta
