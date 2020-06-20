VIEWPOINT: Three months of COVID-19 and we're a home divided

What is it in our cultural DNA that makes some of us scoff in disbelief at the existence of a public threat while our neighbors right next door are masking up and standing on the X marks in the convenience store?

It would seem we all braced for the worst, and some became skeptical when we didn't get it. But why would the reactionary divide seem to follow the geography of a river?

It didn't help that confusion reigned from the get-go: Would masks be a help or a hindrance? Are young people immune or just asymptomatic? Should some comorbidities be counted as cause of death, rather than COVID?

In late March, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said, based on information and estimates from public-health experts, he wouldn't be surprised to have 10 virus deaths a day. Some later blamed Gustafson for creating "panic," ignoring the fact he was responding to the information that was available at the time.

And this is where things got messy.

This virus is brand new. No one has seen it before. Scientists, doctors, public-health experts, politicians — all of them poured over the information they had available to them, even as it changed every day. That some would perceive their warnings as attempts to incite panic is paranoid, among other things.