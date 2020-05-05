VIEWPOINT: When all else fails, Bobby Schilling makes stuff up

Schilling's people evidently are having so much trouble finding dirt on Miller-Meeks, they also are attempting to sling mud all the way to Maggie Tinsman in Bettendorf.

Tinsman served 11 years on the Scott County Board of Supervisors and 18 years in the Iowa Senate.

In a recent publication paid for by BobbyforIowa, Tinsman is declared "pro-abortion," and an article states as fact that Tinsman "brought Planned Parenthood to Bettendorf."

She didn't.

"What he said about me is totally inaccurate," Tinsman said. "How did I get dragged into this? I don't know.

"I imagine it's because I'm pro-choice. I'm not for abortions at all."

It seems a reasonable guess Tinsman got dragged into Schilling's counterfeit claims because she supports Miller-Meeks and not him. Plus, fake is fashionable.

In a phone call to Schilling late last week, I asked for the basis of his claim that Tinsman brought Planned Parenthood to Bettendorf. He continued to insist it's true and said he would contact a "very reliable" source to provide proof.