Barb Ickes
Kids and pets do it all the time — annoy the crap out of you, then do something sweet.
Some people have been extra annoying this week.
Others make up for it.
Over the last couple of days, I’ve seen people get out of their vehicles to move barricades meant to warn of dangerous floodwaters.
I saw a man shouting profanities at a member of a volunteer sandbagging crew for failing to build a floodwall on the Davenport riverfront.
And a guy in a pickup truck gestured angrily at two people making perfectly proper use of a crosswalk in swamped Buffalo.
I’ve asked myself more than once this week: What is wrong with people?
But somebody always comes along to show what's right; do something sweet.
I made a point of getting to downtown Davenport fairly early on Wednesday, hoping to get a good look at the damage before the streets filled with workers and gawkers.
I ducked through the courtyard at Barrel House and entered another world. I was shocked to see the water was halfway up the outdoor dining tables on the rear patio at Front Street Brewery.
Back on 2nd Street, the scene was even more surreal.
A full-size dumpster was almost covered in floodwater in the middle of the intersection at Pershing. A railroad tie and park bench lay just under the surface of the water on the nearby sidewalk.
The downtown was as quiet as a whisper before 9 a.m. The only sound to break the silence was the hum of water pumps.
I spotted a large cooler, gas can and tire floating on Perry Street, running astride the Radisson Hotel. It looked like the collection of junk you see along the rollers at Lock & Dam 15 during the summer.
It was depressing, frankly.
The city had worked so hard to protect the downtown, and the business owners and tenants hadn’t seen the water coming.
I noticed three vehicles belonging to Davenport Public Works that were under water. And it made me angry.
These weren’t your run-of-the-mill pickup trucks. At least one was a specialty vehicle that no doubt cost taxpayers many thousands of dollars.
And the people responsible for those expensive vehicles simply walked away from them? They let the river have them?
How ridiculous, I thought.
An indignant head of steam was forming by the time I headed back toward the Quad-City Times.
From a sidewalk on Pershing, a voice called out, “Would you like some soup? It’s good, and it’s free.”
A flash of recognition came over the face of Terrie Carlson-VanZuiden, who was standing behind the folding table that held two silver serving trays.
“Hey, I know your sister, Karen,” she said. “We went to school together.”
I told Terrie I recognized her name and asked what she was doing, standing on a street in flooded downtown Davenport, serving free soup.
She gestured to the men standing next to her, both of them in chefs’ coats.
“I’m a culinary student at Scott Community College, and Chef Kyle came up with the idea to serve people down here,” she said.
Kyle Verschorre said he frequently comes up with pop-up “street feeds” for his non-profit, Peaceful Palate.
“Anything we can do to come out on the streets and feed people in need, we’re there,” he said.
The other chef was Chris Torres, co-owner of Ruby’s — the newish bicycle bar and restaurant at the foot of the Government Bridge. There was no need for him to be at Ruby's, he said, because it was closed; flooded.
He told how a crew from Canadian Pacific Railway warned him the water was coming up and gave the folks at Ruby's several pallets of sandbags to get them started on protecting their place.
"It was really cool of them," Torres said, scanning the sandy streets for anyone looking hungry.
Cool. Yes.
Back in the newsroom, I sent an email to Public Works Director Nicole Gleason, asking about those city vehicles that were left in the path of the levee breach.
"All three were Public Works vehicles for employees that were monitoring the flood wall and/or delivering sandbags," she replied. "Once the breach was identified, there was not enough time for employees to safely move them.
"The employees went on foot to safety or with other employee vehicles if they were in closer or safer proximity."
The temptation to criticize was gone. The workers were safe. The insured trucks will be replaced.
Sweet.
