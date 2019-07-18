Training for Beef Quality Assurance Transportation (BQAT), a new program that provides information for farmers and professional truckers who are involved with transporting cattle, will be held in Welton, Iowa.
BQAT certification will be required by several major packers beginning Jan. 1, 2020. Iowa Beef Center has scheduled training for commercial truckers and farmer/feeders who deliver cattle direct to packers.
The certification program covers several topics, including cattle handling guidelines and diagrams, loading/unloading, hot/cold weather factors, evaluating cattle before loading and bio-security, said Beth Doran, extension beef specialist with Iowa State University.
Training will be noon Monday, Aug. 12, with a meal provided at noon, at Buzzy’s Bar and Grill, 414 Main St., Welton. To register by Aug. 8, contact Denise Schwab, 319-472-4739 or dschwab@iastate.edu.
There is no cost, but registration is requested to plan for adequate food and supplies. Tyson and Cargill will help pay for the sessions.
The Iowa BQA Program is funded by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Beef Checkoff, and education is delivered by Iowa Beef Center extension specialists. For more information, go to https://www.iabeef.org/cattlemens-corner/iowa-bqa.
