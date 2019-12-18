Our Revolution, Labor for Bernie and other organizations supporting presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, are joining forces to win back those eastern Iowa counties, Scott County included, that voted for Trump in 2016 after voting twice for Barack Obama.
During a meeting Wednesday at United Steel Works Local 105 in Bettendorf, union supporters for Sanders issued a call for volunteers and a call to action before the Feb. 3 caucus in Iowa.
“Iowa has the most pivot counties in the country, mostly in Eastern Iowa, and they pivoted from Obama to Trump,” said Mike Oles, of Indiana, a field director of Our Revolution that supports Sanders election.
“People wanted change and Trump was supposed to be that vehicle for change,” Oles said. “What we’ve seen in Iowa and Indiana where I’m from and other places such as Ohio, Trump has failed, and has even declared a tougher war on workers.”
Oles talked about the Siemens plant in Burlington closing and called it a decision based on corporate greed. “Trump gave a huge defense contract to Siemens and under a different president who is a champion for workers they would not get the money and would be punished.”
About 30 people from different area unions or groups that support Sanders attended the meeting, including members from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, United Auto Workers, United Steel Workers, Communications Workers of America and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
You have free articles remaining.
Former UAW International President Bob King spoke via phone saying that American workers are under attack from outsourcing, foreign goods coming into the country as well as foreign companies coming into the country.
“With Bernie as our president we can bargain for better contracts,” King said.
Larry Cohen, former president of the Communications Workers of America International, said that a grassroots movement needs to be built in the pivot counties of eastern Iowa to get people to caucus for Sanders.
Cohen called for125 volunteers to agree to adopt 50 Our Revolution members between now and Feb. 3 and encourage them to caucus.
“We’re building a grassroots movement to get Bernie elected as president and that begins with the Iowa caucus,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.