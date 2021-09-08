Bettendorf appoints members for first non-elected park board

The board will be solely advisory in its role, Kidwell said, so the members are unpaid volunteers. Board members can propose ideas or suggest changes in recreation programming and services at the Life Fitness Center, Frozen Landing, Splash Landing, Palmer Hills Golf Course, and playgrounds and parks throughout the city, Kidwell said.

Remodeling Splash Landing is a top priority the council identified in its yearly goals last year. Kidwell said other projects in the hopper include making Frozen Landing more permanent to avoid needing to dismantle it every year and a new par three golf course at Palmer Hills set to open in 2023.

“Those are all projects in the hub, and hopefully board members can garner support, provide advice, and help with these things,” Kidwell said.

Decades ago, Iowa law required elected park boards, but cities have since phased them out. Davenport abolished its park board in 1978.

Kenneth Asta (Term expires June 30, 2022)