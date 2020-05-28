Bettendorf city administrator: Cancel parade, sell Life Fitness Center

Keep the Bettendorf swimming pool closed, sell the Life Fitness Center and cancel the Fourth of July parade.
Those were among recommendations last week from City Administrator Decker Ploehn, who presented the Committee of the Whole budget reductions to offset revenue loss from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ploehn anticipates a loss of $2 million to $4 million during the fiscal year beginning July 1.
In April, Finance Director Jason Schadt estimated a minimum loss of $2.3-$2.6 million from a decrease in sales, hotel-motel and road-use taxes, along with revenue lost from closing the Community and Life Fitness center, the Family Museum and other recreation programs through July 1.
While Ploehn recommended canceling the parade and Fourth of July festival, he advised the continuation of fireworks July 4 or some other date. He also advised a postponement of hiring two police officers, negotiating with Bettendorf Schools to absorb crossing-guard costs, and cancellation of playground and camps programs.
He also recommended a work session June 1 for further consideration of the proposals.
“We did this to keep full-time employees,” he said. ”We want to keep our employees in place and get back to regular work as much as possible.”
After the Committee of the Whole meeting, the board met in regular session, and approved a budget amendment.
Schadt said city departments have identified $492,766 in reductions to operating expenditures.
He added some revenue sources, such as building permits, have been re-estimated to increase.
