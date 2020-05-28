Bettendorf city administrator: Cancel parade, sell Life Fitness Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Keep the Bettendorf swimming pool closed, sell the Life Fitness Center and cancel the Fourth of July parade.

Those were among recommendations last week from City Administrator Decker Ploehn, who presented the Committee of the Whole budget reductions to offset revenue loss from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ploehn anticipates a loss of $2 million to $4 million during the fiscal year beginning July 1.

In April, Finance Director Jason Schadt estimated a minimum loss of $2.3-$2.6 million from a decrease in sales, hotel-motel and road-use taxes, along with revenue lost from closing the Community and Life Fitness center, the Family Museum and other recreation programs through July 1.