Bettendorf, Davenport libraries will begin to reopen on Monday, with changes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Libraries in Bettendorf and Davenport will reopen on Monday, but procedures will be different than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bettendorf: Patrons won't be allowed in to browse around the shelves and check out materials in person. Instead, they will order materials online or by phone. Staff will pull the materials and pack them in plastic bags for pickup from a table set up curbside at the back of the library, across from Family Video. Patrons are asked to make appointments and pick up their materials in 10-minute intervals.

The automated return machine is back on, and materials will be quarantined 72 hours before they are put back on shelves, director Sue Mannix said.

The only reason for actually going into the library will be to pick up a new card or prizes for the summer reading program and to use the computers.

Mannix is especially happy to be able to offer computer use again, as some people really depend on them. On Friday morning, for example, a 60-something woman was in the parking lot by 8:30 a.m., wondering when she could get in.