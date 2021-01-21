Bettendorf I-74 bridge elevator hits snag

A requirement for American-made steel could double Bettendorf's cost for elevators connected to the new Interstate 74 bridge.
The city was planning to pay about $400,000 for elevator cars that are part of the $2.2 million letdown structure on the west side of the Illinois-bound span, near the Bettendorf riverfront.
But the estimates were based on the belief the structure and its parts would comply with the Buy America provision that requires the I-74 project to use primarily U.S.-made parts and components.
"During preparation and review of the final plans for the elevator, which began about a year ago ... it became apparent that elevator suppliers in the U.S. do not produce specific components of the structure," said George Ryan, I-74 corridor manager, Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. "... we found that all elevator rails are manufactured in Canada. There are no companies in the U.S that produce this (and some other) elevator components.
"Due to the lack of domestic availability of certain necessary elevator components, a Buy America waiver is being sought."
The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, FHWA, recently concluded a public comment period for waiver of the provision. The federal agency must review the request and the comments before deciding whether to grant it, Ryan said.
City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the structure would remain ADA compliant and fully accessible, regardless the outcome of the waiver request. A ramp will be built that will be useful to walkers, cyclists and those using wheelchairs. One potential problem is its considerable distance from parking and the riverfront path.
If the waiver is rejected, Ploehn said, it is possible the city would have to find an elevator company that could custom build the two cars to meet the Buy America requirement, which would be costly.
But it's more likely the city would simply wait out the life of the Buy America agreement and go ahead with plans, including elevator cars with foreign-made components.
"We could ask the DOT to divorce us from the project, and we agree to build it later," he said. "We'd probably have to wait until the whole project is finished, even demo (of the existing bridges)."
Forced to comply without the waiver, the city's cost likely would double, he said.
The letdown structure is being built to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists with elevator cars big enough to easily carry bikes from the bridge to the riverfront paths below.
"The bike and pedestrian path on the bridge meets ADA requirements as it allows pedestrians to access the path via the on-ramp at Grant Street," Ryan said. However, the elevator would provide a much easier, more-direct route from the trail along the Bettendorf riverfront and further the City’s efforts to enhance ADA access to and from the bridge."