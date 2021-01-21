Bettendorf I-74 bridge elevator hits snag

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the structure would remain ADA compliant and fully accessible, regardless the outcome of the waiver request. A ramp will be built that will be useful to walkers, cyclists and those using wheelchairs. One potential problem is its considerable distance from parking and the riverfront path.

If the waiver is rejected, Ploehn said, it is possible the city would have to find an elevator company that could custom build the two cars to meet the Buy America requirement, which would be costly.

But it's more likely the city would simply wait out the life of the Buy America agreement and go ahead with plans, including elevator cars with foreign-made components.

"We could ask the DOT to divorce us from the project, and we agree to build it later," he said. "We'd probably have to wait until the whole project is finished, even demo (of the existing bridges)."

Forced to comply without the waiver, the city's cost likely would double, he said.

The letdown structure is being built to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists with elevator cars big enough to easily carry bikes from the bridge to the riverfront paths below.