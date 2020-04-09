Bettendorf mayor: 'We continue to need additional PPE'

Mayors along the Mississippi River hope the coronavirus pandemic peaks this month, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said Thursday on a press call with the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative.
For cities and towns along one of the country’s largest waterways, where the threat of spring time flooding remains urgent, the timing of the COVID-19 crisis is particularly dangerous.
Locally, Quad-Citians are hoping the worst of one crisis does not coincide with the worst of the other.
The United States has more than 430,000 cases of COVID-19, with some 15,000 along the Mississippi River, said Gallagher, who co-chairs the MRCTI.
Mississippi River mayors called for access to more personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies as they near their projected peak demand for health care resources.
Gallagher said the biggest concern locally is securing personal protective equipment (PPE), especially as the Quad Cities battle the pandemic alongside the threat of flooding.
“We’re looking forward to secure PPE, which is really the biggest concern we have as it relates to flood-fighting,” Gallagher said. “Some of the activity to fight the flood really is difficult to do 6 or so feet apart and therefore folks doing that work need some PPE.
“We continue to need additional PPE,” Gallagher added. “We work with both sides of the river in the Quad-City area to secure that equipment. Thanks to the MRCTI we’ve made a group purchase.”
Colin Wellenkamp, MRCTI executive director, said the Quad Cities as well as Baton Rouge, Memphis and other river cities had all made purchasing orders with outlets provided by the MRCTI for masks, goggles, gloves, face shields and other equipment. Wellenkamp did not have a precise figure of units but said orders were in the “tens of thousands.”
On Thursday morning the Mississippi River at Rock Island was measured at 17.7 ft, just below the "major" flood threshold of 18 feet. Davenport has set up HESCO barriers downtown as a precaution for possible precipitation later in the month.
Both the flood and virus situations are fluid and uncertain. Earlier flood models predicted peak flooding in late April, though that situation changes every week. Similarly, some models show Iowa’s COVID-19 crisis to peak in late April, but new data change projections every day.
“It was not hard for my co-Chair Mayor Gallagher and I to see that the pandemic could hit us right at one of the most dangerous times of the year,” said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome of Baton Rouge, La.
On the call was also Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans, La., who leads one of the cities hardest-hit by the coronavirus crisis. “This virus has exposed the social and economic fragility of working families nationally and of course in the cities of New Orleans,” Cantrell said.
Even amid the twin challenges, Gallagher sounded a note of optimism on the local flood situation. “We believe that everything will be fine at the predicted flood stages because [local flood authorities] are very well-equipped to handle that which is projected,” Gallagher said. “I think Davenport and the Quad Cities will be just fine.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.
