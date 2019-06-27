Seventeen months after making a lot of noise in the movie biz with “A Quiet Place,” Bettendorf natives and filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods make a much-anticipated return to multiplexes this September with their new horror flick, “Haunt.”
On Twitter Wednesday, the pair said: “Excited to announce our new film HAUNT will be released on Friday the 13th this September, with a world premiere opening night at Popcorn Frights in August!”
In the film (which they wrote and directed), on Halloween, a group of friends encounters an "extreme" haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears, according to a synopsis at imdb.com. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are real.
“'Haunt' is about going inside a haunted house, and unfortunately there happen to be psychopaths inside,” Beck recently told Entertainment Weekly.
“Our main girl is Harper who’s played by Katie Stevens,” Woods said in the piece. “She is probably best known for her TV work, she’s one of the stars of 'The Bold Type' and 'Faking It.' Her character is this young woman who’s in this horrifyingly abusive relationship. It all comes to a head on the week leading up to Halloween. The whole idea is, like, Can I just let go, and have a good night, and move past this? All the while, we think that her ex- is following her, stalking her. We’re trying to merge this character story with kind of slasher tropes.”
“Haunt” will make its world premiere as the opening night film of Popcorn Frights, the genre film festival in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Aug. 8-16.
“It’s a festival we’ve been hearing about from horror fans for a long, long time,” Beck told EW. “We have a lot of peers who have had amazing experiences at that festival, it’s got such a loyal robust core audience that goes there every year, so for us, it’s a wonderful opportunity for us to watch the film and be a part of that event.”
The sequel to “A Quiet Place” is scheduled to be released March 20, 2020, in the U.S. and U.K. Paramount confirmed at CineEurope on June 19 that the sequel had gone into production, according to digitalspy.com.
John Krasinski said in October 2018 he was writing the sequel in and he's been confirmed to direct as well. He directed the first film, originally penned by Beck and Woods, with rewrites from Krasinski.
He co-starred with his real-life wife Emily Blunt, who won the 2019 Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role. “A Quiet Place” earned an Academy Award nomination for best sound editing.
On a budget of just $17 million, the original April 2018 film earned nearly $341 million in the worldwide box office, making it the fourth-highest grossing sci-fi horror film of all time.
