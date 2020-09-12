Bettendorf teen injured in crash on Highway 67

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A teenage girl from Bettendorf sustained serious injuries when she lost control of her car and it rolled into a ditch in the 18000 block of Great River Road (Highway 67) Friday afternoon.

LeClaire Police Department, Bettendorf Police and Fire Departments, Medic, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Response Team responded at 2:40 p.m.

The driver, who was not identified because she is a minor, was traveling west in her 2007 silver Toyota Camry when the car hydroplaned. She lost control and slid sideways into a mud embankment. The car rolled and flipped end over end for several hundred feet, coming to rest on Great River Road. She was not able to get out of the car.

In a news release, Scott County officials said the girl was wearing a seatbelt and her injuries were "serious, but not life threatening."

Investigators determined the road, a four-lane divided highway with a 55 mph speed limit, was wet from the continuing rain and the investigation was closed.

