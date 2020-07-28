Beyond Breasia: How many missing girls are there in Davenport?

Rahmanovic said blaming the reporting agency for the lack of resolution reporting isn’t fair to law enforcement agencies. The key to understanding why returned children and teenagers are sometimes not reported requires a look at how young people are most often classified.

“There are several classifications — or incident types — for missing children. Family kidnap, lost, endangered or physically threatened are some of those,” Rahmanovic explained. The most common classification is juvenile. A child listed as juvenile is considered to be a runaway.

“Many children who run away from home do return and the parent or guardian or foster parent forgets to notify the police. That means the state’s missing list will not be updated.”|

Breasia was listed as a juvenile incident type — even though an Amber Alert was issued for the 10-year-old on July 15.

“I don’t have a reason why she is listed as juvenile,” Rahmanovic said. “That may have come from how she was first reported to the police and then to us.

“Your incident-type status can change once you’re on the list, but that has to be reported by a law enforcement agency.”