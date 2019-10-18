A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon in Muscatine County.
The incident occurred at 4:48 p.m., at 140th St. and Moscow Road in rural Muscatine County.
The bicyclist was traveling southbound on Moscow Road south of 140th Street when it was struck from behind by a 2013 Honda Fit Sport driven by Timothy Lee Miller, 59, of Muscatine, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
Assisting on the scene were the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office and the Wilton Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
